The past few months have brought one question after another when it comes to high school sports. Would the fall season happen? Who could play and who couldn’t? Would every sport be feasible? What changes might be needed for certain sports to be played?
After months of work and planning, we finally have answers to all of those questions. Now the last remaining question is how will it all look when teams actually get back on the field?
Fall sports officially began on Friday, with teams across the state opening tryouts for what promises to be the strangest high school season anyone has ever been a part of. Soccer and field hockey will see the most dramatic differences, with soccer eliminating shoulder-to-shoulder contact and throw ins while field hockey drops to seven on seven from its usual 11 on 11. Players in both sports will have to wear masks while competing as well.
Locally different teams took different approaches to their first practices, with some focusing on gameplay and others more on conditioning. Either way, athletes and coaches had a lot more to get used to than the usual early-season feeling out process, as players adjusted to working out and playing in masks for the first time while coaches got a sense for how strategies may need to change.
Pentucket boys soccer coach Christian Langlois said after walking through all of the new rules and protocols, he had his players scrimmage to get a feel for the new game. What he saw was encouraging.
“I was pleasantly surprised, I thought a lot of guys would be asking for subs after two or three minutes, and most of them made it 10-15, some never even asked for subs,” Langlois said. “I was rotating guys through, getting a look at everybody, and with the game modifications like the no heading and the kick ins instead of the throw ins, it didn’t look that different from what we’re used to.
“It seemed like the kids adapted to it quickly. Nobody accidentally picked up the ball, and nobody accidentally headed the ball, which I thought would be the hardest habit to break,” he continued. “There’s definitely a lot of details we’ll be able to iron out before the first game, but I was pleasantly surprised by how it all went and how they were able to adapt quickly.”
Triton girls soccer goalie Darcie McDonough, who led a rally for fall sports in downtown Newburyport earlier this month, said she and her teammates were thrilled for the chance to get back on the field. Though her team hasn’t focused on gameplay much so far, she said the changes will take some getting used to but shouldn’t be a major problem.
“Training in a mask is very hard, but it is doable,” McDonough said. “We were all thankful to have a season, we have normal numbers, no one quit because of the masks, so it’s just kind of there. The contact is going to change the way we have to defend, I don’t know, I think it will be interesting, it’s definitely going to change a lot about the game.”
A voice in the process
How exactly did these safety modifications come about anyway? The process unfolded over the course of the summer, with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs first developing guidelines for all sports before the MIAA and its various committees created sport-specific modifications to meet the state recommendations.
One perspective that largely wasn’t sought, however, was that of the athletes themselves. Realizing that, one local athlete decided to speak up and try and do something about it.
Newburyport’s Ryan Archer, a senior striker on Clipper boys soccer team and the reigning Daily News Boys Soccer MVP, spent the past couple of weeks reaching out to every MIAA official involved in the process he could find. Eventually he was invited to last week’s MIAA Sports Medicine meeting and had the opportunity to ask committee members how and why certain decisions were made.
“I feel like being in the meeting was productive, having a chance to at least have my opinion heard,” Archer said. “What I got out of it mostly was I have to keep on trying harder, because I don’t feel like we got the answers we deserve as players.”
Archer said the answers he got for most of his questions were some version of “we aren’t sure.” The main question he had was why student-athletes didn’t have more of a voice in the process, but others addressed specific rule changes like the elimination of shoulder-to-shoulder contact in soccer and the limits on the number of spectators allowed on site.
He said players are also worried about how certain referees might enforce some of the new rules differently than others. This year officials will have wide discretion on enforcing safety related rules, including the authority to issue yellow or red cards for certain violations. Archer said his concern is that what could be a no call for one referee might be a season-altering red card for another, and no player will really know what to expect having never played with these rules before.
While the rules for the fall season are set, much of the protocols for the winter and beyond are still in the works, and Archer hopes he and other players can remain involved in the process going forward. In the meantime, he said he’s grateful for the opportunity to play and appreciates all the hard work that went in to reaching this point.
“It’s going to be amazing, we’re very blessed to even have a season,” Archer said. “A lot of local communities can’t and we can’t take that for granted.”
