GEORGETOWN — When Justin Murphy first arrived at Georgetown High School in 2017, the boys basketball program wasn’t anything special. The Royals had endured three straight losing seasons and weren’t expected to do much better in then-new coach Josh Keilty’s first year with the program.
Expectations weren’t necessarily high for Murphy either. Originally placed on the freshman team, Murphy started his career at the bottom of the totem pole. But before long he caught the attention of Keilty, who called him up to varsity at the season’s midway point and installed him as the team’s starting point guard.
From that moment on, Murphy became an indispensable part of the Georgetown program, and the Royals have been on an upward trajectory ever since.
With Murphy running the point Georgetown has completed a remarkable turnaround, going from a Cape Ann League afterthought to a top contender for the CAL Baker Division crown. The Royals made incredible late-season surges to qualify for the state tournament in each of the past two years, and this year Murphy was the lone senior on a team that was a perfect 5-0 before COVID-19 forced the season’s early cancellation.
Now, Murphy leaves behind a Georgetown program that is in prime position to compete for a Division 4 state title next winter, something that would have been unheard of just a few short years ago.
“I’m very proud that I was able to be a part of that journey,” Murphy said. “We were down and not making the tournament and feeling that pain, and then being able to play in a state tournament. It was a great overall experience.”
Though the wins didn’t come immediately, Murphy’s impact was apparent early in his time with the varsity club. After starting the 2017-18 season 1-6, Georgetown saw steady improvement once Murphy was directing the offense. The most dramatic breakthrough came in the team’s 91-83 overtime win over Masconomet, which was the team’s first win over the Chieftains since 2008-09 and featured a then career-high 20 point outburst from Murphy, who knocked down four 3-pointers in the win.
Georgetown eventually finished 6-14, but the following year the Royals finally enjoyed the breakthrough they had long been waiting for. After starting the year 5-10, Georgetown won five straight to close out the year, qualifying for the state tournament on the last day of the season with an upset of CAL Baker powerhouse Hamilton-Wenham.
Even as a sophomore Murphy was already considered one of the team’s leaders during that run, and his junior year played out in a similar fashion, with the Royals overcoming an 0-5 start to reach the state tournament once again.
Keilty said those improvements wouldn’t have been possible without Murphy to set the tone.
“He’s been the most coachable kid I’ve ever been around,” Keilty said. “He’s just as attentive and engaged as a senior as he was as a freshman. Tremendous team guy, cares about the success of his teammates, cares about his school, his community, his family, his coaches. As far as being a leader, he stepped into a leadership role, really high IQ, the conversations I have with him about the game I don’t typically have with other players.”
Under normal circumstances Murphy’s senior year could have been special, but things ultimately did not go as hoped. After nearly missing out on the chance to play entirely due to local health restrictions on the high school gym, the Georgetown boys and girls basketball teams wound up playing just a handful of games before their seasons were cut short due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The pandemic was particularly ill-timed for the Georgetown boys, who boasted their best roster in years and had gotten off to a 5-0 start before the season was shut down. Murphy was enjoying his best year as well, averaging a career-high 14.6 points per game while dropping 25 points on six 3-pointers in what turned out to be the final game of his high school career, a 62-54 win over CAL Baker rival Manchester Essex.
“I thought he was on his way to Player of the Year this year in the small, no question,” Keilty said. “Just with how he was playing and the numbers he was putting in.”
Unsatisfying as the finish was, Murphy said he’s grateful for the opportunities he had. He noted that few high school athletes get to be part of a turnaround like Georgetown’s, and that between his sophomore and junior year he played in nearly a dozen de facto playoff games where the Royals staved off elimination to eventually qualify for the state tournament in thrilling fashion.
While he won’t be a part of the Royals’ success going forward, and while he isn’t quite sure what his own future will hold just yet, he’s excited to see what Georgetown will be able to accomplish going forward. With stars like Harrison Lien and Jack Lucido as well as promising underclassmen like Grant Lyon set to return, Murphy believes this is only the beginning for the Royals.
“I’m very excited for what the team has in store for next year,” Murphy said. “Next year the team is really going to make a push for the title.”
Murphy’s Law
Justin Murphy has been one of Georgetown’s most productive players ever since getting called up to varsity midway through his freshman year. Here’s a look at his career totals over the years.
Year (Record) G Pts PPG
2017-18 (6-14) 11 77 7.0
2018-19 (11-11) 22 192 8.7
2019-20 (12-11) 23 299 13.0
2020-21 (5-0) 5 73 14.6
