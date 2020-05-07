Editor’s Note: With the spring high school season canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, we are taking a look back at some of the greatest moments in Greater Newburyport sports history. For today’s Throwback Thursday feature, we are reprinting the Daily News’ coverage of Amesbury football's 2008 Division 3A Super Bowl championship victory originally published on Monday, Dec. 8, 2008.
WALTHAM — The Amesbury High School football team closed the book Saturday on an eight-year journey that began with a 24-game losing streak and culminated with the school's first-ever Super Bowl victory.
Following a 40-19 victory over Martha's Vineyard in the Division 3A Super Bowl at Bentley University, Amesbury players lifted their seventh-year coach Thom Connors on their shoulders as he raised the championship plaque. Others lay on the 50-yard-line and made imaginary snow angels on a clear day with temperatures in the mid-30s.
"It's everything you would ever think it would be," Amesbury quarterback Jared Flannigan said. "Every kid grows up dreaming to be here."
The victory clinched the first Amesbury state title since 1970 when longtime former Amesbury baseball coach Jerry Mondalto led his team to a Class D Championship, although the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association had yet to implement a playoff system. The 1952 Amesbury team, led by legendary coach Tony Tassinari, also captured a state title.
The program struggled after the turn of the century — the 2001 and 2002 Amesbury teams were a combined 0-22. Connors was hired prior to the 2002 season and lost the first 11 games of his tenure.
The Indians snapped the losing streak in 2003 before struggling through the next four seasons. When the Indians dropped to 2-4 last fall, Connors' career coaching record at Amesbury was 20-40.
The Indians have since gone 15-3 with two Cape Ann League Small titles, two playoff appearances and one state championship. The marked improvement was sparked by a senior class of 17 players, including four three-year starters — quarterback Jared Flannigan, tailback Kevin Johnston, linebacker Steve Serwon and lineman Kyle Mroz.
"Winning breeds winning," Connors said. "If you look back halfway through last season, we were floundering, trying to find ourselves a little bit. Something happened in that locker room, and we're 15-3 since."
On Saturday, Amesbury fans packed the bleacher section behind the team's sideline, besting the Martha's Vineyard fans in numbers and sheer volume. David Tassinari, a distant relative of legendary coach Tony Tassinari, made the hour commute to support his son's school.
"I've been supporting this team for 11 years since I moved here," David Tassinari said. "We're not fair-weather fans in Amesbury. We've been with this team the whole way. Look at the stands. Granted, their fans had to come up from Martha's Vineyard, but we outnumber them 4 to 1."
Perhaps the mark of this Amesbury team will be its ability to play its best on the grandest of stages. Since Flannigan, Johnston, Serwon and Mroz began starting as sophomores, the Indians have defeated Newburyport three times on Thanksgiving Day. They closed the 2007 regular season with three consecutive victories to earn a playoff berth. They closed the 2008 regular season with six consecutive victories to earn a playoff berth. They are 2-1 in playoff games over the last two seasons.
"I'm not surprised at all," said Nick Eaton, who was a captain of last year's team before graduating last spring. "We had a great season last year and came up one game short. It started building my junior year when Jared, Steve and those guys came up to varsity. They were all back this year, and they're the heart and soul of this team."
Amesbury fans waited in their seats long after the final whistle on Saturday, waiting to witness the MIAA's presentation of the championship plaques and medals. The bleachers appeared to be painted red and black thanks to the assortment of jackets, jerseys, blankets and sweatshirts the fans wore. Many younger athletes seemed to be sharing Flannigan's dream of someday winning a Super Bowl title.
"I played football as a freshman this year because of how well the team did last year," said Amesbury freshman Mike Zielinski, who watched from the bleachers with his freshman teammates. "I came out because I wanted to see them win it all this year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.