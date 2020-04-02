Editor’s Note: With the start of the high school spring season delayed until early May, we are taking a look back at some of the greatest moments in Greater Newburyport sports history. For today’s Throwback Thursday feature, we are reprinting the Daily News’ coverage of Triton hockey’s appearance in the 1990 EMass Division 2 Final originally published on Monday, March 12, 1990.
BOSTON — In terms of heart, effort and hustle, the Triton Regional varsity hockey team certainly gave a championship-like accounting of itself Saturday night at Walter Brown Arena.
Unfortunately, the scrappy Vikings ran into an opportunistic Arlington Catholic squad as the Cougars captured the EMass Div. II crown at Triton’s expense, 5-2.
The seventh-seeded Cougars are now 19-2-3 and await the Central Mass./Western Mass. champ for Friday night’s Div. II State title game at The Boston Garden. The fourth-seeded Vikings end the campaign as EMass Div. II runner-ups with a 20-3-1 record.
AC built a 5-0 lead by the first minute of the second period, scoring on its first three chances, but had to hang on in the second and third periods in the age of a Viking offensive blitz.
“I told our kids to walk out with their heads high,” said Triton head coach Dan O’Connell after the game. “They accomplished more than any other team that I’ve had the pleasure of coaching at Triton. They have nothing to be ashamed of. The puck just didn’t bounce for us tonight.”
It looked that in the opening moments as the Vikes pinned the Cougars in their end while going to work on AC goaltender Chris Hagan. The Cougars’ netminder (28 saves), with a steady and effective style, made some key pad saves.
AC finally moved the puck out and, once in the Triton zone, Todd Sloper zipped a shot past Chris Beevers off a feed from Steve Sarno. With a number of Cougars buzzing the net, Sloper gained control and hit a wide open left side to put AC in front, 1-0, at the 4:21 mark.
The Cougars moved in again less than a minute later and Justin Young finished off a 2 on 1 pass from Paul Napolitano, firing a shot into the open right side to make it 2-0 in a hurry. Beevers had no chance on the play.
The trend continued as AC defenseman D.J. Keating started out deep in his end and made a brilliant rush down the left side. Turning in, Keating leaned inside a Triton defender, then blasted a shot that beat Beevers cleanly to the stick side.
“That was a big key, getting those first three goals early,” noted AC head coach Dan Shine.
The Vikings regrouped and applied pressure but appeared unable to solve Hagan despite testing him on a couple of occasions. At 11:28, the Vikes had their best chance when Dave Poulin’s 25-foot slapper banged off the right post.
Meanwhile AC capitalized late in the period with Keating scoring his second goal. After working the puck near the left circle, Keating’s shot through a partial screen seemed to break off Beevers’ pad and into the net. AC held the edge in shots, 9-8, and took a 4-0 lead into the locker room.
The Cougars didn’t waste any time making it 5-0 within the first 20 seconds of the second period on Sloper’s second goal, a backhander from in close.
The Vikings could have packed it in, warmed up the bus and mailed in the rest of their performance.
They didn’t.
“Although we were down by five goals, I never honestly thought we were out of it,” remarked O’Connell.
Things appeared to be going from bad to worse as Derek Doherty (cross-checking) and D.J. Conte (charging) were assessed penalties giving AC the first two power plays of the game.
The Vikes killed off Doherty’s infraction without incident. With Conte in the box, Eric Brown led a short-handed rush into the Cougars’ zone but was stuffed by Hagan’s pad save. Triton kept the pressure on with Brown starting another foray into the AC end. He split the defense and slipped the puck off to the right to Jeremy Downs, who pumped it past Hagan to make it 5-1.
The Vikings followed that goal with another less than two minutes later. Brown pushed the puck up as Triton attacked furiously. He emerged out of a pack of skaters in front and poked the puck past a fallen Hagan, making it 5-2 midway through the period.
Triton seemed to gain momentum from the two quick goals and stormed the net, keeping Hagan busy on their first power play opportunity.
That type of play continued for the remainder of the second period with the Vikings scratching and clawing in an effort to put another goal on the board.
Brown just missed cutting the lead further as he swept into the slot with 16 seconds left in the period, one-timing a pass in front, but Hagan was there for the stop.
AC now owned what appeared to be a precarious three-goal lead after being badly outshot in the period, 13-4.
In the third period, the Vikings held nothing back, applying offensive pressure from the opening faceoff. Hagan came up with his best save of the night, diving to somehow stop Doherty’s bid. Doherty had been staring at an open net but his shot was smothered just as it was about to cross the line.
“That was close,” agreed O’Connell. “That puck was almost in. Like I said, the puck just didn’t bounce for us tonight.”
Triton continued to press, but the clock became the Vikings’ biggest enemy as AC was content to dump the puck to relieve pressure.
The Cougars’ early lead was too much to overcome and time ran out on the Vikes’ season. AC had the victory and a wild celebration ensured with Triton looking on and taking part in the post-game ceremonies with the Cougars.
“Give them (AC) credit — their goaltending and defense never gave us second and third chances,” O’Connell pointed out.
“It was a great year for us and we’ve got nothing to be ashamed of and everything to be proud about,” he added. “Our three seniors (Eric Brown, Rich Caponigro and Derek Doherty) all had great careers.”
Arlington Catholic 5, Triton 2
EMass Division 2 Final
at Walter Brown Arena
Saturday, March 10, 1990
AC (19-2-3): 4 1 0 — 5
Triton (20-3-1): 0 2 0 — 2
Goals: T — Jeremy Downs, Eric Brown; AC — D.J. Keating 2, Todd Sloper 2, Justin Young
Assists: T — Cole, Downs, Brown; AC — Suarez 2, Young 2, Steve Sarno, Paul Napolitano
Saves: T — Chris Beevers 16; AC — Chris Hagan 28
