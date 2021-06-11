Thrown right into fire as a sophomore, Triton's Connors passing the test

Under normal, better circumstances, Chloe Connors would have had a chance to ease into Triton girls lacrosse’s varsity lineup as a freshman last spring. She could have learned from senior leaders like Paige Volpone, developed earlier chemistry with fellow underclassman standout Kate Trojan and better prepare herself for a future starring role.
Thanks to the pandemic, Connors didn’t get to do any of that. Instead the first-year sophomore was thrown straight to the wolves and immediately tasked with helping lead her new team.
Credit to her, Connors has answered the call.
The Triton sophomore is enjoying one of the most productive seasons by a first-year player in program history, ranking as the team’s top distributor while helping the Vikings — who had only three returning varsity players from 2019 — to a roughly .500 record heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
“She’s doing great, she’s obviously a talented kid and she’s worked hard in the offseason with clubs, and she’s fit right in with our team,” said Triton coach Stacey Beaulieu. “It would have been great for her to be under last year’s senior class and not have all the heat on her so she could really learn her role, but she’s stepped up and learned it quickly like in a crash course.”
Connors’ biggest contributions so far have come as a distributor. She is currently leading the team in assists by a wide margin and entering this week she had a nearly even blend of scoring, posting 23 goals and 21 assists entering Thursday’s game against Ipswich. Beaulieu said that even with the shortened season she still ranks third all-time in program history for total points by a first-year player and is second only to all-time leading scorer Sara Nardone in points per game.
Arguably the biggest beneficiary of Connors’ emergence has been Trojan, who enjoyed fast success as a freshman attacker two years ago and now ranks among the league’s top goal scorers. Trojan had 33 goals entering Thursday, many of which were assisted by Connors, and Beaulieu said she’s excited for how the pair might continue to develop when both are upperclassmen next spring.
“Her and Kate compliment each other really well, and Kate has learned from great teammates she’s played with and she’s kind of mentoring Chloe the same way Paige mentored Kate, and so on,” Beaulieu said. “It’s fun to watch them play together.”
Epic showdown Saturday
Newburyport and Triton boys lacrosse set the tone for the season on opening day when they played a thrilling, back-and-forth game that Newburyport wound up taking 12-10. Since then Newburyport’s only setback has come against undefeated Ipswich, while Triton rattled off nine straight wins heading into last night’s huge game against the Tigers.
Now the two sides will meet again in a big Saturday morning matchup that could determine which team claims the CAL Kinney title. A Triton win would assure the Vikings of at least a share of the CAL Kinney title, while a Newburyport win would effectively do the same as long as the Clippers don’t trip up in their Tuesday finale against North Reading.
Tierney stepping up
For the past couple of years Aidan Tierney has been best known for his role as starting kicker on the Pentucket football team, but now the junior is starting to carve out a starring role in his own right on the boys lacrosse team. This spring Tierney has been Pentucket’s top scorer, posting 23 goals and six assists for 29 total points entering Thursday’s game against Amesbury, and over the course of the spring he’s put up a pair of five-goal outbursts in wins over Manchester Essex and North Reading.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.