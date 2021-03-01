Time for Boston's baseball club to wake up

Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain likely. High around 45F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A few flurries are possible. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph.