I’m usually writing this Derby advance in early May, but here we are after a four-month delay and recent protests outside the gates of Churchill Downs demanding the race be cancelled due to social injustice.
The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, will take place Saturday in front of no fans in an empty grandstand and infield for the first time ever, due to coronavirus.
I’m okay with all that in the year of COVID-19. Like most race fans, I’m grateful the race will take place at all. But a field of 18 will carry the hopes and dreams for the trainers, jockeys and backstretch workers who have put on racing safely in the face on this pandemic the past five months.
On balance, horse racing has done an excellent job trying to contain the plague. The sport lends itself well to social distancing and mask enforcement mandates, able to continue without the concerns that contact-sports endure.
Despite all the other major sports shutting down due to the virus, horse racing has continued with testing and safety measures in place this spring and early summer.
The racing calendar had to be revised and dates have changed so the first Saturday in May is now the first Saturday in September for Kentucky Derby 2020.
Based on his impressive victories in the Belmont and Travers Stakes, New York-bred Tiz the Law has been installed as the prohibitive 3-5 favorite. This will also mark another first, unlike Kentucky Derbies in the past, where all the horses are racing a distance of 10 furlongs for the first time. Tiz the Law is already proven at the Derby distance by winning the Travers Stake last month in Saratoga.
He is trained by Barclay Tagg, one of my all-time favorite horsemen and owned by Jack Knowlton. This team won the 2003 Derby with Funny Cide. They have a real chance to repeat with Tiz the Law, with regular rider Manny Franco aboard.
By chance, the next two program choices for the Derby will break on either side of Tiz the Law, with the favored trio occupying up the three outside gates. Honor A. P. (5-1, Mike Smith) will start from post 16 and Authentic (8-1, John Velazquez) from post 18.
“I didn’t particularly want to be out that far, but he seems to handle everything that’s thrown at him, so we’ll just have to leave it up to him,” Tagg said following the Tuesday post-position draw.
Tiz the Law, may be a once in a generation horse. He is a horse worthy of an opportunity to demonstrate his greatness in this reshuffled three-year-old racing season.
If he performs to his ability on Saturday, I’m confident he will etch his name in thoroughbred immortality in a sport where history matters.
Unfortunately, he will have to overcome a poor post position. No horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby from post 17 yet he is the 3-5 early line choice to win.
Let’s not forget that Big Brown won the Derby from post 20 — from an auxiliary gate.
The only issue could be the break. He’s drawn directly inside the high quality speed of #18 Authentic with the very tactical quality of #15 Ny Traffic who will be asked from the jump by Paco Lopez to gain position.
Between the three is #16 Honor A.P., who makes up with a late kick what he lacks early. It will be up to jockey Mike Smith to break on time.
Meanwhile, Franco has to break sharply and cleanly and establish outside position tracking the speed. He needs to ride Tiz the Law like the best horse because he is the best horse.
How do you find value in a race where the horse you like is 3-5? You need to focus in on a cold exacta. I’m looking at Honor A.P. the winner of the Santa Anita Derby to run a big race. He defeated Authentic at Santa Anita in a brilliant effort. Hall of fame rider Mike Smith has the mount.
Trainer John Shirreffs will saddle the son of Honor Code who’s pedigree strongly suggests he will handle the 10 furlongs.
NBC Sports will televise the Derby live, post time is 7:01 PM. Weather forecast in Louisville is sunny and 82. So expect a fast track and no post-race excuses.
***************************************
On balance, horse racing has done an excellent job trying to contain the plague. The sport lends itself well to social distancing and mask enforcement mandates, able to continue without the concerns that contact-sports endure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.