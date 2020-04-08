Scoring 100 career points has always been a major milestone for a high school hockey player. No matter what era you played in, reaching 100 points means you likely had at least three highly productive seasons, but for a variety of reasons it’s becoming a tougher mark to hit for today’s players.
The numbers bear that out. Between 1980 and 2000, Greater Newburyport saw 37 players top 100 points. In the past 20 years since the new millennium began, there have only been 18. The overall scoring totals are down too, as just one of the 11 players to top 150 career points have done so in the last 20 years.
Why is that? Better goaltending and the increasing tendency for top players to transfer to prep and junior programs has played a big role. Yet while the accomplishment has become rarer, it’s also become a bigger deal when a local does join the Century Club.
So who might be the next ones to do it? Here are three players to keep an eye on over the next year or two.
James Tatro
Triton, Jr., 64 points
There is only one player who could realistically reach the milestone next winter, and that is Triton junior James Tatro. In two varsity seasons Tatro has compiled 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points, topping 30 points in both seasons to remain one of the area’s most prolific and consistent scorers.
To reach 100 points, Tatro will need 36 points as a senior next winter, which is certainly achievable though far from guaranteed. Tatro posted a career-high 33 points this winter, forming the area’s most productive scoring line with Brad Killion and Cael Kohan to help lead the Vikings to their best season in 30 years. Though Killion is graduating, Kohan will return, and there is enough talent on Triton’s second and third lines that whoever steps up to replace Killion should give the Vikings another option to keep opposing defenses from keying in on Tatro.
If all goes well, Tatro should hopefully join former teammate Sam Rennick in the program’s 100-point ranks when all is said and done.
Richie Hardy
Pentucket, Jr., 110 points
So, obviously Richie Hardy has already reached 100 career points, becoming the second Pentucket player to ever reach the milestone this past season. Though the standout junior’s assist totals dipped this winter following the transfer of longtime linemate Cam Martin to Bishop Fenwick, he remained one of the area’s top scorers, finishing with 14 goals and seven assists to bring his career totals to 50 goals and 60 assists for 110 career points, tied for 46th on the area’s all-time list.
With 100 in the rearview mirror, the next milestone for Hardy should be becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. Billy Bomba (57 goals, 63 assists, 120 points between 2001-04) currently holds the mark, and should Hardy surpass him, he would then have a chance to set a program record that might stand for a long, long time.
What’s a best case scenario look like? Perhaps next winter Hardy finishes strong and posts a 30-point season. That would put him at or over 140 career points, which would rank him within the top 20 scorers in Greater Newburyport history and surpass Newburyport’s Kyle McElroy (66-74-140 between 2006-10) as the area’s most prolific scorer of the 21st century. Masconomet’s Lizzie Chapman, who totaled 96-71-167 between 2003-06, will rank higher, but she was a Boxford resident whose career predated most of the Greater Newburyport schools’ involvement in the girls co-op.
Jon Groth
Newburyport, Soph., 25 points
There have been 27 Newburyport hockey players to reach 100 career points, including three who played most of their careers over the past decade — Cameron Roy (117, 2012), Ben Ventura (122, 2015) and Scott Webster (101, 2016). Who might be the next? As things stand now, we’re at least two years away from seeing another Clipper join the club, but the active player with the best chance of doing so is sophomore forward Jon Groth.
Earning a spot on Newburyport’s top line as a sophomore this past winter, Groth broke out as one of the area’s top scorers, tallying eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points. Groth heavily benefitted from senior Ben Reynolds, who scored in nearly every game to lead the area with 23 goals, and going forward Newburyport will likely need at least one other player to step up as a top goal-scorer alongside Groth if he is going to have a chance to reach 100.
In terms of production, Groth needs 75 points in two years to reach the mark, which can most easily be achieved by averaging roughly 37 points per season. That’s a lot, so while Groth making 100 should probably be considered a stretch goal, two years is a long time and we shouldn’t discount the possibility that he and others could all take big steps forward in their development.
Top Returning Hockey Career Scorers
Boys Hockey
Name School Year G A Pts
Richie Hardy Pentucket Jr. 50 60 110
James Tatro Triton Jr. 25 39 64
Cael Kohan Triton Jr. 21 21 42
Brady Lindholm Triton Jr. 6 31 37
Owen Reid Amesbury Jr. 20 16 36
Owen Spence Newburyport Jr. 8 24 32
Jack Forrest Triton Jr. 12 16 28
Ryan Archer Newburyport Jr. 14 12 26
Jon Groth Newburyport Soph. 8 17 25
Colin Richmond Newburyport Jr. 5 20 25
Ryan Lindholm Triton Jr. 11 12 23
Carson Purcell Pentucket Jr. 9 12 21
Dom Cignetti Pentucket Jr. 4 15 19
Owen Thornton Pentucket Jr. 5 11 16
Ethan Lintner Amesbury Soph. 7 6 13
Ben Rennick Triton Jr. 5 8 13
Luke MacFarland Amesbury Soph. 9 3 12
Seth Burdick Amesbury Jr. 4 8 12
Connor Montejunas Amesbury Jr. 3 8 11
Tony Lucci Newburyport Jr. 2 7 9
Girls Hockey
Name School Year G A Pts
Reese Pascucci HPNA Frosh. 9 21 30
Erin Irons Masconomet Jr. 19 6 25
Kat Yelsits HPNA Soph. 9 16 25
Cali Caponigro Masconomet Jr. 12 12 24
Morgan Whitlock HPNA Jr. 8 16 24
Emma Skafas HPNA Soph. 6 7 13
Sage Smith Masconomet Soph. 6 3 9
Brooke Rogers Masconomet Jr. 3 6 9
Alyssa Mazzocchi HPNA Soph. 3 6 9
Bella Cahill Masconomet Jr. 5 3 8
