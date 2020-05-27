State champions, 100-point scorers, college standouts and even an NHL Draft pick. This past decade featured some real talent on the local ice. Here are the top boys hockey players from the 2010s:
First Team
F – Ben Ventura, Newburyport, 2015: A four-year varsity player, Ben Ventura was the Greater Newburyport area’s top scorer for the 2010s. Tallied 49 goals and 73 assists for 122 career points, ranking 11th in Newburyport High program history and 30th all-time in Greater Newburyport history. Enjoyed monster senior year, scoring 24 goals and 33 assists to earn CAL and Daily News MVP honors, and helped lead Clippers to two CAL championships in three years. Was honored as Shriners All-Star and went on to play a post-grad year at Williston Northampton.
F – Jack Ceglarski, Governor’s, 2011: Byfield resident came up through Triton youth ranks and enjoyed solid high school career at the Governor’s Academy before going on to star for SUNY Genesco. Played two years of juniors for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights, serving as captain while leading the Knights to the Atlantic Junior Hockey League championship in 2012-13. Went on to play four years at SUNY Genesco, where he helped lead the Knights to two Division 3 Frozen Four appearances his freshman and junior years. Served as captain as a senior and finished career with 16 goals and 57 assists for 73 career points. Currently serves as assistant for Notre Dame men’s hockey. Grandfather Len was All-American and national champion at Boston College in 1949, Olympic silver medalist in 1952 and longtime coach at Clarkson and BC, retiring as college hockey’s all-time wins leader at 673-339-37.
F – Cam Roy, Newburyport, 2012: Three-year varsity player with the Clippers who transferred back to Newburyport after spending freshman year at St. John’s Prep, Cam Roy made an immediate impact and went on to become one of program’s all-time leading scorers. Led Newburyport to 2010 Division 2 state finals as a sophomore, earning CAL All-Star honors, and went on to become two-time All-CAL pick as a junior and senior. Posted 53 goals and 64 assists for 117 career points. Honored as Daily News MVP as a junior in 2011. Went on to play a post-grad year at Bridgton Academy and later played club hockey at UNH despite having offers from multiple Division 3 schools.
D – Will Boudreau, Newburyport, 2011: Unanimously selected as Newburyport High’s top player of the decade by the Clipper coaching staff, Will Boudreau was a game-changing defenseman who helped lead the team to its most successful stretch in program history. The four-year varsity player helped Newburyport to back-to-back state finals appearances, helping capture the Division 2 state title as a sophomore in 2008-09 before breaking out as an elite scorer from the blue line as an upperclassman. Recorded 2 goals and 21 assists for 23 points as a junior in 2009-10, the most in a single season by a defenseman under coach Paul Yameen, and went on to tally a goal and nine assists for 10 points in only six games before suffering a season-ending knee injury as a senior in 2010-11. Posted 45 career points overall. Went on to play a post-grad year at Bridgton Academy before going on to play college hockey at Southern Maine (one year) and UMass Dartmouth (three years). Is currently an assistant on Newburyport’s coaching staff.
D – Ben Mirageas, Newburyport/Avon Old Farms, 2017: Played one season at Newburyport High before transferring to Avon Old Farms in Connecticut. Earned All-CAL honors in 2014 after tallying 7 goals and 11 assists from the blue line, finishing as the league’s top scoring freshman and the second-highest scoring defenseman. Came up huge in Newburyport Bank Tournament, scored game-winning shootout goal against Triton in first round before helping key late comeback win over Matignon in finals. After leaving Newburyport, Mirageas committed to Providence College and was drafted in the third-round (No. 77 overall) by the New York Islanders in the 2017 NHL Draft. Mirageas recently wrapped up his junior year with the Friars, who he helped lead to the 2019 Frozen Four as a sophomore. Mirageas currently has 35 career points at Providence and had played in every game for the Friars since arriving as a freshman before missing some time with a knee injury this past winter.
G – Kenny Hodge, Newburyport, 2018: A four-year starter in net, Kenny Hodge was Newburyport’s heart and soul throughout his tenure. Posted a goals against average of 2.18 as a freshman, 2.38 in nine games as a sophomore, 2.15 as a junior and then 1.89 as a senior in 2017-18, earning Daily News and CAL MVP honors. Led Newburyport to Division 1 North semifinals as a senior, making 24 saves in sectional quarterfinal win over perennial power Austin Prep, and was subsequently honored as an All-Scholastic by the Boston Globe and Boston Herald. Comes from storied hockey family, with both father and grandfather — each also named Ken — playing in the NHL. Father played eight years in the league, including two with the Bruins in 1990-92, and grandfather played 14 years, including an eight-year stint with the Bruins (1967-76) that included two Stanley Cup titles.
Second Team
F – Sam Rennick, Triton, 2019: Triton’s top scorer of the decade, Sam Rennick helped the Vikings to what was at that point the team’s most successful season in recent memory as a senior. Scored 26 goals and 16 assists for 42 points in 2018-19, including four goals and two assists in three state tournament games to help Triton reach the Division 2 North semifinals. Along the way keyed epic 5-1 upset of top-seeded CAL champion Masconomet in the sectional quarterfinals. Earned Daily News MVP honors after the season and finished as a two-time All-CAL pick and three-time Daily News All-Star. Finished with 59 goals and 52 assists for 111 career points.
F – Nate Williamson, Triton, 2012: Transferred back to Triton after spending freshman year at St. John’s Prep and subsequently led Viking resurgence to win program’s first Cape Ann League title in six years back in 2012. Top scorer as a senior on 2012 Vikings team that finished 15-5-2, won the league and the Newburyport Bank Tournament’s Fournier Division title and then earned the No. 3 seed in the Division 2 North tournament. Two-time All-CAL pick’s most productive season came as a junior, when he 27 goals and 22 assists for 49 points. Finished career with 51 goals and 57 assists for 108 career points.
F – Richie Hardy, Pentucket, 2021: Prolific scorer made an immediate impact upon arrival at Pentucket and has already established self as one of program’s all-time greats. Three-time Daily News All-Star burst onto scene with 22 goals and 31 assists for 53 points as a freshman in 2017-18 and became second player in program history to top 100 career points this past winter. Stuck around after top linemates each transferred to prep schools and now goes into senior year with 50 goals and 60 assists for 110 points, just 10 short of the program’s all-time lead. Earned All-CAL honors this past winter after twice earning CAL All-Star. Recorded three assists in Pentucket’s epic 5-4 win over Lincoln-Sudbury in first round of Division 2 North tournament in 2018, in which the Sachems scored two goals in the last 30 seconds to stun the Warriors.
D – Zack Mirageas, Governor’s, 2014: Newburyport resident played three seasons of prep school hockey at Governor’s Academy, tallying five goals and 23 assists for 28 career points from the blue line. Left school after junior year in 2014 to play junior hockey, playing three years of juniors for the USPHL’s Islanders Hockey Club and USHL’s Bloomington Thunder before moving on to play Division 1 hockey at the Air Force Academy. Recently wrapped up junior year in which he tallied a career-high 3 goals and 20 assists for 23 points, and so far has 57 career points for the Falcons.
D – Tyler Godfrey, Triton, 2020: A two-year captain and a dominant force along the blue line, Tyler Godfrey led Triton hockey on its most successful stretch since the early 1990s. Was a CAL All-Star as a sophomore and junior, helping lead Triton to the Division 2 North semifinals as a junior in 2019, and then earned All-CAL and Daily News MVP honors as a senior this past winter after taking the Vikings even further. Triton’s run to the Division 2 North Finals was the program’s deepest tournament run since 1990, and along the way Godfrey tallied the assist on the overtime game-winner to stun CAL champion Masconomet in the sectional semifinals, which was also the teams’ final meeting as league rivals. Godfrey will go on to play college baseball at MIT.
G – Alex Buckley, Newburyport, 2013: A four-year varsity player and three-year starter, Alex Buckley took over in net as a sophomore in 2011 following Newburyport’s Division 2 state final appearance the year prior and immediately dominated. Posted goals against averages of 2.30 and 2.33 as a sophomore and junior before enjoying outstanding senior year in which he allowed 1.52 goals per game with a .937 save percentage and four shutouts en route to a Cape Ann League title. Was subsequently named CAL MVP and a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic for 2012-13.
Third Team
F – Mike Fish, Triton, 2012: Hard-working forward helped lead Triton’s impressive early-decade turnaround, playing key role in team’s Cape Ann League championship run in 2012. Helped Vikings capture Newburyport Bank Tournament’s Fournier Division title and the No. 3 seed in the 2012 Division 2 North tournament. Well respected by teammates and opponents alike. Went on to play a year of junior hockey with the New England Wolves before playing four years at Fitchburg State. Totaled 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 career points in college.
F – Scott Webster, Newburyport, 2016: Power forward was among Cape Ann League’s most formidable offensive players for two years straight. A two-time All-CAL selection, Webster finished with 48 goals and 53 assists for 101 career points. Helped Newburyport capture three CAL titles in four years, including consecutive years in 2015 and 2016. Posted 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points as a junior and then 22 goals and 15 assists for 37 points as a senior. Also a standout baseball player, Webster went on to play Division 2 college baseball at Southern New Hampshire University.
F – Tyson Gudaitis, Newburyport, 2016: Late bloomer found his groove as an upperclassman and developed into the Cape Ann League’s top player by his senior year. Broke out as a junior with 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points before dominating as a senior in 2016 with 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points. Helped lead Newburyport to back-to-back CAL titles and was named CAL and Daily News MVP as a senior. Finished with 26 goals and 45 assists for 71 points, the vast majority of which came in two seasons. Went on to play three years of juniors with the New England Stars and Meaford Knights. Tallied 41 and 56 points in two 45-game seasons with the Stars before posting 58 points in 41 games with the Knights in 2018-19.
D – Connor Wile, Newburyport, 2013: Four-year varsity player was among top scoring defenseman in area history. A member of 2009-10 Division 2 state finalist team as a freshman, Wile broke out as a sophomore for four goals and 17 assists for 21 points, the third most points in a season by a Newburyport defenseman in program history. Added 17 points as a junior and then alternated between forward and defense – still primarily playing defense – as a senior captain in 2012-13, when he had a career-high 22 points. Earned CAL All-Star honors as a senior and finished career with nine goals and 57 assists for 66 points. Three-sport standout also starred in football and baseball.
D – Austin Toohey, Amesbury, 2015: A two-time First Team All-CAL selection, Austin Toohey was Amesbury’s top defensive player of the decade. As a junior, Toohey helped lead the Indians to the 2014 Division 2 North tournament, it’s only postseason appearance of the decade. The following year he helped Amesbury pull off one of its most thrilling recent victories, a come-from-behind upset of North Andover in the 2015 Newburyport Bank Tournament. Toohey had the assist on the late game-tying goal before scoring in shootout to help the Indians advance. Went on to play a year of juniors with the Islanders Hockey Club in 2015-16, splitting time between the 18U and Elite teams before helping the top team reach the conference semifinals.
G – Anthony Orlando, Pentucket, 2017: A three-year starter, Anthony Orlando improved significantly throughout his career and helped lead Pentucket hockey’s mid-decade turnaround. Enjoyed monster senior year in 2016-17, playing key role in leading Pentucket hockey to the state tournament for the first time in 14 years. Posted 1.56 goals against average and .953 save percentage while totaling 422 saves on 443 shots, or about 32 saves per game. Also had two shutouts and managed to post four points offensively as well. Was subsequently honored as CAL and Daily News MVP.
***
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.