The Greater Newburyport area has always boasted a proud running tradition, but this past decade local runners ascended to new heights. Yesterday we looked at the top cross country and distance runners of the 2010s, and today we look at the top track and field performers outside of the distance events, including the sprinters, mid-distance runners, hurdlers, jumpers and throwers.
Sprints
Nick Healey, Newburyport, 2011: Holds Newburyport school record in 300 (36.57) and held record in 400 (50.17) at time of graduation. Won 4x400 relay (3:32) and placed fourth in 300 (36.57) at 2011 indoor Division 4 meet, helping Clippers win first of six straight titles, and went on to place 13th in the 300 at All-States. Won Division 4 title in 400 (50.17) and placed fourth in long jump (21-4 1/2) during 2011 outdoor season and went on to take 10th at All-States (50.85).
Ryan Dionne, Newburyport, 2012: Holds Newburyport school record in 100 (10.8 handheld, 11.1 electronic) and 200 (22.60). Placed third in the 200 (22.60) at the outdoor Division 4 meet and then 14th in the 200 (23.19) at All-States as a junior in 2011. Followed that up by taking sixth in the 55-meters (6.83) and long jump (19-5 1/2) to help Newburyport win second straight indoor Division 4 title. Then placed third in the 200 (23.21) and long jump (21-4 1/2) at the outdoor Division 4 meet that spring. Helped set school record in 4x400 (3:27) and won 4x400 title at 2011 indoor Division 4 championship. Went on to compete for Franklin Pierce.
Delante Castle, Amesbury, 2012: Held Amesbury school records in 100 (11.33) and 200 (23.36) at time of graduation. Placed fourth at outdoor Division 4 meet in 100 (11.33) and went on to place 21st at All-States as a junior in 2011. Placed seventh in 55-dash (6.88) at indoor Division 4 meet as a senior. Had five individual top-5 finishes at CAL championship meets in career.
Keith Merchant, Amesbury, 2016: Holds Amesbury schools records in 100 (11.27) and 200 (22.78). Won CAL title in 55-meters as a senior (6.80) and placed 11th at indoor Division 5 meet (6.92). Went on to place third in 200 (22.78) and fifth in 100 (11.37) at outdoor Division 4 EMass in 2016 before going on to take 20th in the 200 (23.35) at All-States. Also got on podium four times at outdoor Division 4 meet as sophomore and junior.
Joe Delmonico, Triton, 2021: Holds Triton school record in 100 (10.95). Won Division 4 championship in 100 (11.19) while also taking third in 4x100 (44.86) and 12th in long jump (19-7 1/2) to help lead Triton to first-ever Division 4 championship in 2019. Also won CAL title in 100 (10.95) and went on to place 20th at All-States (11.35). Coming off great indoor season this past winter, helping Triton win Division 4 title in 4x200 (1:32.29) while placing third in 4x400 (3:34.21) and sixth in 55-meter dash (6.78). Finished season by helping 4x200 relay place ninth at All-States (1:33.09).
Mid-distance
John Stansel, Newburyport, 2011: Held Newburyport schools records in 600 (1:24.53), 800 (1:57.68) and 1,000 (2:34.98) at time of graduation. Won 4x400 relay and placed second in 1,000 (2:34.98) at Division 4 meet as a senior to help Newburyport claim the first of six straight indoor titles in 2011. Went on to place 22nd at All-States and then competed at New Balance Indoor Nationals in the 800. Placed fifth in 800 (1:57.56) at outdoor Division 4 meet and took 13th at All-States (1:57.94). Went on to star for Bates College, where he was a two-time All-American in the mile and distance medley relay.
Tom Graham, Newburyport, 2015: National qualifier holds Newburyport school records in 400 (50.01) and 600 (1:22.39). Won CAL (1:22.93) and Division 5 championships (meet record 1:22.95) in 600 before placing seventh at All-States (1:22.39) in 2015. Went on to place 11th at New Englands (1:23.69). Also helped Newburyport win Division 5 title in 4x400 and accounted for 20 of Newburyport’s 46 points to help program claim fifth straight title. Later helped Newburyport capture outdoor Division 5 title in 4x800 (7:58.97). Competed at New Balance Indoor Nationals as a junior in 2014, placing 23rd in Emerging Elite 800 (1:59.01). Went on to compete for Bryant University.
Sam Coppola, Pentucket, 2016: Holds Pentucket school records in 400 (50.76), 800 (1:55.93), 1,000 (2:33.75) and 1,500 (4:23.04) while also helping set four addition records in relay events. Won indoor Division 4 title in 1,000 (2:35.90) and placed 10th at All-States (2:33.75) as a senior in 2016. Took third at Northern Decathlon in 2016. Placed second in 800 at outdoor Division 3 meet (1:55.93) and went on to place 13th at All-States (1:57.51). Went on to star for the University of Rhode Island, where he recently won 4x800 relay and took fifth in 800 (1:57.93) at Atlantic-10 Indoor Track Championships.
Diego Fernandez, Triton, 2019: Nine-time CAL champ holds Triton school records in 300 (35.52), 400 (50.02) and 600 (1:25.48) and led Vikings to program’s first Division 4 title as a senior in 2019. Six-time divisional medalist and four-time All-State qualifier earned CAL Athlete of the Year honors for outdoors as a senior in 2019. Undefeated in CAL competition across 100, 200, 400 and 4x400 senior year. Took 20th in 400 (53.63) at All-States last spring. Earned Daily News MVP honors for indoor track in 2018-19 after placing second in 300 at Division 4 meet (35.52) while holding area’s top time in 600 (1:25.48). Won Division 4 state relay title in 4x400 (school record 3:33.82). Currently competes for University of New England.
Tyler Stranc, Triton, 2020: Ranks among Triton’s top-3 all-time in 600 (1:26.57) and 800 (1:59.83). Three-time CAL champion, winning league titles in 600 (1:27.25) and 800 (2:00.77) as a junior in 2019 and 4x400 (3:40.49) as a senior this past winter. Won indoor Division 4 title in 4x800 (8:17.78) and placed eighth in 4x400 (3:36.68) as junior and placed third in 4x800 (8:31.69) and fourth in 800 (1:59.83) to help Triton claim 2019 Division 4 outdoor championship later that year. Most recently won 1,000 (2:47.43) at MSTCA Winter Small School Festival and took 10th in 600 (1:27.45) at indoor Division 4 meet this past winter.
Hurdles
John O’Neil, Newburyport, 2012: Holds Newburyport school records in 55-meter hurdles (7.89), 110 hurdles (15.03) and 400 hurdles (55.04). Won Division 4 title in 55 hurdles (7.89) in 2011 and placed second the following year (7.93) to help Newburyport claim back to back team championships. Placed 11th (8.03) and 18th (8.07) at indoor All-States. Won outdoor Division 4 titles in 110 (15.11) and 400 hurdles (56.04) as a senior in 2012 and placed seventh (15.04) and 16th (58.81) at All-States. Also placed second in both 110 (15.09) and 400 hurdles (55.47) at outdoor Division 4 meet as a junior in 2011 and then took sixth (15.22) and eighth (57.24) the following weekend at All-States. Twice competed at New Englands.
Adam Elfiki, Amesbury, 2015: Holds Amesbury school records in 55-meter hurdles (7.89), 110 hurdles (15.10) and triple jump (40-5 1/4). Won four CAL titles in hurdles and jumps. Placed second at indoor Division 5 meet in 55 hurdles (7.89) and fourth in long jump (19-5 1/2) and then 11th (8.04) and 21st (19-4) respectively at All-States as a senior in 2015. Followed that by placing second in 110 hurdles (15.10) at outdoor Division 4 meet and 15th at All-States (15.60). Placed third at indoor Division 5 meet in 55 hurdles (8.17) and 18th at All-States (8.20) and then took fourth at the outdoor Division 4 meet in the 110 hurdles (15.82) as a junior in 2014. Placed eighth at outdoor Division 4 meet in 110 hurdles (16.99) as a sophomore in 2013.
Fred Halloran, Amesbury, 2016: Holds Amesbury school records in 400 (51.01), 1,500 (4:23.07), 300 hurdles (40.26), 400 hurdles (56.09) and decathlon (5,645) and ranks in or near the top 10 in eight other individual events ranging from sprints, distance events, jumps and throws. Won state decathlon championship as a senior in 2016. Won Division 4 championship in 400 hurdles (56.22) and placed third in 400 (51.01) as a senior, helping Indians capture 2016 Division 4 outdoor championship. Followed that up by placing fourth in 400 hurdles (56.09) and 19th in 400 (52.89) at All-States and then 11th in 300 hurdles (40.26) at New Englands. Placed second at Division 4 meet and 12th at All-States in 400 hurdles as a junior and was 11th in the mile at Division 4 meet as a sophomore. Also a standout golfer and basketball player. Went on to star for Holy Cross track and field.
Brandon Amello, Triton, 2017: Holds Triton school records in 55 hurdles (7.74), 300 hurdles (40.57), 400 hurdles (54.58), and at one point held records in 300, 600 and three relays. Three-time CAL champ won 55-meter and 600 indoor titles as junior in 2016 and 400 hurdles outdoor title as a senior in 2017. Won three Division 3 outdoor championships, including 110 and 400 hurdles in 2016 and 400 hurdles again with meet record time of 54.58 in 2017. Six-time All-State qualifier placed sixth in 400 hurdles (56.19) as a junior and fourth in 55 hurdles as a senior (7.74). Twice qualified for New Englands, placing sixth in 55 hurdles (7.82) as a senior in 2017. Went on to compete for Fitchburg State.
Jack Clohisy, Pentucket, 2019: Holds 12 Pentucket school records, including 55 hurdles (7.92), 110 hurdles (14.64), 400 hurdles (56.41), indoor (2,999) and outdoor pentathlon (2,873 points), indoor career and outdoor single-season points records, top pentathlon team score and four relays. Four-time Division 4 champion, winning back to back titles in 110 and 400 hurdles in 2018 and 2019. Placed 15th in 110 hurdles and 17th in 400 hurdles at All-States as a senior. National qualifier in 110 hurdles as a senior. Six-time CAL champion. Currently competes for Tufts University.
Jumps
Adam Jones, Triton, 2011: Holds Triton school record in triple jump (44-3 1/4), the top mark of any athlete in Greater Newburyport this decade, and 4x50 shuttle hurdle relay. Won indoor CAL titles in high jump (6-3) and took fourth in 55 hurdles (8.29) before placing seventh in high jump (6-0) at Division 3 meet as senior in 2011. Placed second at outdoor CAL meet in triple jump (43-1 1/2) and high jump (6-2) and sixth in 110 hurdles (16.43) and then took third in high jump (6-2) and fourth in triple jump (44-3 1/4) at Division 3 meet senior year. Went on to place 18th at All-States in triple jump (40-11).
Austin Stevens, Triton, 2014: Holds Triton school record in pole vault (13-7 1/2), breaking 30-year-old record to win Division 2 championship as a senior in 2014. Also vaulted 13-0 to win CAL championship and went on to place 17th at All-States (11-9). Placed fifth at outdoor Division 3 meet in pole vault (10-0) as a junior in 2013. Took second at outdoor Division 3 meet in pole vault (10-6) and took 16th at All-States (11-0) as a sophomore in 2012. Went on to compete for UMass Lowell.
Alec Reduker, Newburyport, 2016: A high school and college All-American in the high jump, Alec Reduker ranks among the most accomplished all-around track performers in area history. Owns Newburyport school records in high jump (6-10), pole vault (12-6), triple jump (43-7) and indoor pentathlon (2,985). Swept CAL, Division 4, All-State and New England titles in indoor high jump as a senior in 2016 before placing fifth at New Balance Indoor Nationals to earn All-American honors. Also won divisional high jump titles as a sophomore (outdoors) and junior (indoors) and placed fourth at indoor New Englands as a junior. Currently stars for MIT men’s track and field, where he is a six-time Division 3 All-American and the reigning New England Field Athlete of the Year. Recently won Division 3 New England championship in high jump with career-best 7-1 1/2. Other personal bests include long jump (24-2 1/4) and triple jump (48-10 1/4).
Heath King, Amesbury, 2016: Two-time Division 4 champion in pole vault. Holds Amesbury school record in the event (13-1). Won Division 4 championship in pole vault (13-0) as a senior while helping Indians win 2016 Division 4 team championship. Placed fifth at All-States (13-0) and then took 10th at New Englands (12-6). Also won Division 4 title as a junior (12-0) and placed ninth at All-States (12-9) in 2015. Competed at 2016 state decathlon, placing 18th overall (4,575 points) including top-10 finishes in the discus (4th, 93-10), shot put (5th, 35-8) and 400 (9th, 54.85). Went on to compete for UMass Lowell.
Ryan Patterson, Amesbury, 2018: Latecomer to track broke out for huge senior outdoor season in 2018, breaking school record in long jump with distance of 22-1 1/4, the best mark by an area athlete this decade. Won CAL title in long jump (20-7 1/2) before placing second in event (21-6 1/2) at Division 4 meet. Set school record to place eighth at All-States. Also helped 4x100 relay to fifth place (45.91) at Division 4 meet.
Throws
Ryan Clay, Triton, 2012: Holds Triton school record in javelin (180-3), setting record to win Winnacunnet High’s Warrior Classic as a senior in 2012. Two-time national qualifier won Division 3 title in javelin (176-1), placed fourth at All-States (173-7) and 11th at New Englands (169-4) as senior in 2012. Placed second in javelin (173-4) at Division 3 meet and sixth at All-States (175-4) as a junior in 2011. Three-time CAL champion went undefeated in league meets junior and senior year.
Steve Preston, Newburyport, 2013: Holds Newburyport school records in discus (160-2) and shot put (53-7 3/4). Won All-State title in discus (155-5) as a senior in 2012 before placing 12th at New Englands (145-4). Placed second in shot put (52-6 1/2) and 15th at All-States (48-3 1/2) indoors, then second in discus (146-0) and fourth in shot put (50-0 1/2) at Division 4 meet outdoors in 2012. Placed fourth in shot put (48-5 3/4) at Division 4 meet and 17th at All-States (46-5) indoors and fourth in shot put (50-10 1/2) at Division 4 meet and 10th at All-States (50-2 1/4) outdoors as junior in 2012. Won back-to-back CAL titles in indoor shot put and won shot put title at indoor Auerbach Freshman/Sophomore Meet as sophomore in 2011.
Perry Mroz, Amesbury, 2013: Holds Amesbury school record in shot put (55-1 1/2). Placed third in shot put (49-0 1/2) at Division 4 meet and 17th at All-States (47-6 3/4) indoors and second in shot put (51-9 3/4) and third at All-States (55-1 1/2) outdoors as senior in 2013. Placed fifth in shot put (49-1) at outdoor Division 4 meet as junior in 2012 and sixth in shot put (47-1 1/2) at outdoor Division 4 meet as sophomore in 2011. Went on to compete for UMass Lowell.
Evan King, Amesbury, 2013: Holds Amesbury school record in javelin (169-7) and ranks fourth all-time on school’s outdoor shot put list (46-7 3/4). Won Division 4 championship in javelin (169-7) and placed ninth at All-States (168-0) as senior in 2013. Placed sixth in javelin (155-0) and ninth in shot put (46-7 3/4) at Division 4 meet as a junior in 2012. Went on to compete at UMass Amherst.
Noah Malhi, Pentucket, 2016: Holds Pentucket school record in discus (158-11) and ranks second in outdoor shot put (43-0), fourth in 110 hurdles (16.71) and fifth in triple jump (39-6). Won All-State title in discus (158-11) after taking second at Division 3 meet (141-11) and went on to place eighth at New Englands (144-5) as a senior in 2016. Also placed fourth in discus (129-7) at Division 3 meet and 10th at All-States (139-9) as a junior in 2015. Standout three-sport athlete was also Division 3 wrestling champion and a First Team All-Decade selection for football.
***
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year competing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
