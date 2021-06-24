Newburyport girls tennis has emerged as one of the region’s dominant powers over the past four years, and Wednesday the Clippers advanced to the Division 2 North Finals for the third straight season after beating Marblehead 5-0.
The match of the day was won by the first doubles pairing of Molly Page and Li McClure, who fell behind early after losing the first set 3-6 and then fought tooth and nail in the second set to pull out a 7-5 win. Once knotted at 1-1 for the match, Page and McClure easily finished the job in the third set, winning 6-1 to complete the clean sweep for the Clippers.
Prior to the finish of that match, Caroline Schulson dominated her match at first singles to win 6-0, 6-0, Elle Doucette won at second singles 7-5, 6-4 and Katherine O’Connor won at third singles 6-4, 6-3. The second doubles pairing of Ana Lynch and Elizabeth Newman also won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, giving the Clippers their best overall performance of the season.
Newburyport (14-0) will now host fellow unbeaten Winchester (16-0) in Friday’s sectional final. Newburyport has faced and lost to Winchester in each of its last two sectional final appearances in 2018 and 2019.
Amesbury softball shuts out AP
After running roughshod over the Cape Ann League this spring, the Amesbury softball team passed a major test on Wednesday, shutting out defending Division 3 state champion Austin Prep from the Catholic Central League 11-0 in the Division 3 North Quarterfinals.
Alana Delisle got the ball and was brilliant again in the circle, pitching a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts on only four hits with no walks. Ella Bezanson had a big 4 for 5 day at the plate with four RBI, Ella Delisle and Olivia Levasseur each had two hits, and Julia Campbell made an incredible catch in left first to help keep Austin Prep off the board.
With the win Amesbury will have a quick turnaround and is set to host Northeast Regional on Thursday at 4 p.m. Northeast is coming off a 9-0 win over Lowell Catholic, and the winner will face either St. Mary’s or Boston Latin Academy in the sectional final on Saturday.
Tough finish for Newburyport baseball
Newburyport baseball saw its season end in excruciating fashion on Wednesday, losing 1-0 to Stoneham on a throwing error with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Prior to that miscue Newburyport had gotten an excellent pitching performance from Owen Tahnk and Charlie Forrest. Tahnk pitched the first 2.1 innings and allowed no hits with two strikeouts and a walk, and then Forrest took over and allowed just the one unearned run over 3.2 innings while allowing four hits and a walk along with three strikeouts.
But good as the pitching was, the Clippers’ lineup was cold, and Newburyport could only manage five hits spread across the lineup throughout the game. Jack Fehlner went 1 for 2 at the top of the order and Tony Lucci, Ryan Archer, Mike Habib and Nick White were all 1 for 3 on the day.
Newburyport ends its season at 12-5 overall while Stoneham will advance to the Division 3 North Semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.