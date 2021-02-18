After three regular season games left things inconclusive, Newburyport and Triton hockey will get one more opportunity to settle things once and for all this Friday.
Newburyport beat Lynnfield 2-0 in its CAL vs. Cancer Semifinal game on Wednesday night, setting up the fourth and final meeting with its archrival with the championship on the line.
The Clippers got the win Wednesday thanks to a shorthanded goal by CAL co-MVP Owen Spence, who scored with 22 seconds left in the second period to give Newburyport some daylight. The game remained tight down the stretch until Newburyport’s Ryan Archer scored an empty netter to punch the Clippers’ ticket to the final.
Newburyport and Triton will now face off on Friday at the Graf Rink starting at 4 p.m. According to Triton athletic director Tim Alberts, two parents per senior student-athlete from both teams will be allowed entry for the final.
Redford leads Amesbury girls
The top seeded Amesbury girls basketball team is on to the CAL vs. Cancer Girls Baker finals after beating Hamilton-Wenham 59-32 in Wednesday night’s semifinal. Gabby Redford shot the lights out by making four 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 16 points, and Avery Hallinan (14 points) and Olivia DeLong (13 points) each scored in double figures as well to lead the Indians to victory.
Amesbury (8-3) will now host Ipswich in the Baker Division championship on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Pentucket sets up rematch with Port
The Pentucket girls basketball team beat Lynnfield for the third time this season in Wednesday’s CAL vs. Cancer Girls Kinney semifinals, beating the Pioneers 48-28 to set up a championship rematch with Newburyport on Thursday.
Arielle Cleveland (12 points) and Mackenzie Currie (10 points) were Pentucket’s top scorers, and the team’s defense kept Lynnfield from reaching double figures in any quarter. Pentucket and Newburyport will tip off in the final at Newburyport High at 4 p.m.
Amesbury’s upset bid falls short
Amesbury boys basketball kept pace with Hamilton-Wenham from the opening tip and actually led the top-seeded Generals after each of the first three quarters, but the Indians couldn’t hold off Hamilton’s fourth quarter rally in the end, falling 50-42 in the CAL vs. Cancer Boys Baker semifinals. With the loss Amesbury finishes its season at 3-9, while Hamilton-Wenham will face Ipswich in the championship game on Friday at 6 p.m.
Newburyport, HPNA finishing strong
While neither the Newburyport or Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls hockey teams are competing in a league tournament, both teams earned huge wins to head into the home stretch strong. Newburyport got two late goals from Fiona Dunphy to beat Gloucester 2-1 on Wednesday, and HPNA smashed Central Catholic 7-1 thanks to a hat trick from Kaitlyn Bush, two goals from Shelby Nassar and goals by Morgan Whitlock and Sophie Znamierowski.
Newburyport is now 7-3-2 with one game to play against Peabody on Saturday, while HPNA is now 3-7-1 and will wrap up its season on Sunday against Methuen-Tewksbury.
