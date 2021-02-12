Tourney time! Breaking down the upcoming CAL Basketball Tournaments

It’s been a strange, occasionally disjointed winter season, but after numerous postponements and scheduling changes we are finally approaching the end. Most of the league’s teams will complete their regular season schedules this weekend, and after that the Cape Ann League will finish the winter with a unique league tournament.
With most of the field largely set, how are those tournaments shaping up? Here’s a look at each bracket, who’s in and who still has work to do, either to earn a bid or to shore up their seed.
Boys Basketball
CAL KINNEY
Locks: Newburyport (10-0, 9-0), Lynnfield (4-5, 4-4), North Reading (4-5, 4-5)
In the hunt: Triton (3-7, 3-7), Pentucket (2-6, 2-6)
One of the challenges of holding a basketball season in a pandemic is how to deal with teams that don’t get to play the same number of games. The fact that Georgetown had to shut down its season after five games means some teams got to play the Royals and finished with 10 league games, while others didn’t and will only play nine. That difference could play a meaningful role in determining the CAL Tournament brackets, and the most consequential could be the battle between the Pentucket and Triton boys for the last spot in the CAL Kinney field.
Triton finished its season at 3-7 and is now playing the waiting game, while Pentucket is now 2-6 after Thursday night’s 52-48 loss against Ipswich. Pentucket will only play nine league games, and because the league has decided to base tournament selection on win percentage, Pentucket would jump Triton in the standings if they beat Amesbury in Friday’s finale to finish 3-6.
That might be a tough pill to swallow for Triton, though even if Pentucket had played and lost to Georgetown to finish 3-7, they would still own the tiebreaker over the Vikings thanks to their head-to-head win.
Regardless, either Pentucket or Triton would be sizable underdogs in their first round matchup against top-seeded Newburyport, which is the clear favorite to win the title after running the table in the regular season. Lynnfield and North Reading will play in the other semifinal, though which team earns the higher seed and home court advantage will come down to Lynnfield’s final game against Hamilton-Wenham. A win and Lynnfield finishes 5-4 in CAL play and earns the No. 2 seed, while a loss and the two teams finish tied at 4-5, with North Reading earning the tiebreaker thanks to its head-to-head win.
CAL BAKER
Locks: Hamilton-Wenham (8-2, 6-2), Manchester Essex (7-3, 7-3), Ipswich (4-4, 4-4), Amesbury (2-8, 2-6)
First and foremost, we should acknowledge what a bummer it is that Georgetown had to shut down its season midway through the winter. The Royals were undefeated at 5-0 (4-0 in the CAL) and by all accounts would have been right in the mix for both the regular season and tournament titles.
Even without Georgetown in the mix, the CAL Baker title race has still lived up to the hype. Hamilton-Wenham and Manchester Essex are separated by a half-game in the standings, and because Hamilton-Wenham will only play nine league games to Manchester Essex’s 10, Friday’s finale against Lynnfield will determine whether the Generals or the Hornets finish atop the league.
Regardless of how that all shakes out, the rest of the bracket is largely in place. Amesbury is locked in as the No. 4 seed and will play the CAL Baker champion in the semifinals, and Ipswich has clinched the No. 3 seed and will face the second-place finisher.
Girls Basketball
CAL KINNEY
Locks: Newburyport (10-0, 9-0), Pentucket (8-1, 7-1), Lynnfield (6-5, 5-4), North Reading (5-4, 5-4)
This tournament has the potential to be epic. All four teams involved are loaded with talent and any one could conceivably take the title if everything goes right.
The tournament also has a clear favorite, however, and that is undefeated Newburyport. The Clippers have run roughshod over the league this year, and after beating Pentucket on its own home floor earlier this month established themselves as the team to beat. Newburyport has also blown out Lynnfield and on Wednesday clinched the top seed in the tournament with a strong win over North Reading, the defending Division 2 North champions.
Pentucket remains a formidable challenger, however, having won all of its other games fairly handily outside of its loss to Newburyport. As far as the bracket goes, Pentucket is locked in as the No. 2 seed and Lynnfield is currently in at No. 3, though North Reading could still jump the Pioneers with a win over Pentucket in Sunday’s finale.
CAL BAKER
Locks: Amesbury (7-2, 7-1), Manchester Essex (5-5, 4-5), Ipswich (4-5, 4-5), Hamilton-Wenham (3-8, 3-6)
Amesbury may have gotten a late start to the season thanks to its School Committee-imposed two-week pause, but that didn’t slow the Indians down once the team finally got on the court. Other than two lopsided losses to Newburyport, Amesbury has pretty much dominated everyone else its played and looms as the heavy favorite in the CAL Baker Tournament.
Amesbury will play Hamilton-Wenham in the semifinals – who it beat 64-31 earlier this week after a dominant second half performance – and should the Indians win they would face either Manchester Essex or Ipswich in the final.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.