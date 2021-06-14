Triton’s Reilly Gagnon and Pentucket’s Emily Rubio earned top honors at Saturday’s Cape Ann League Track and Field Championships, with both earning Athlete of the Meet honors while Gagnon was also named CAL Boys Athlete of the Year.
The pair were also among the many locals to capture league titles, with Greater Newburyport area athletes combining to win 20 individual and five relay titles.
North Reading was the top team of the day, with both the boys and girls capturing the league’s team titles. The boys won with 137 points, narrowly edging Amesbury (130) for first while Newburyport (115), Triton (102) and Pentucket (29) rounded out the top five. The girls won with 145 points, beating out Pentucket (135) for the title while Triton (88.5) exceeded expectations in a terrific showing. Newburyport finished fifth (47.5) and Amesbury seventh (38).
Gagnon’s epic day
After enjoying one of the best individual seasons in Triton boys track history, Gagnon made his last CAL Open appearance one to remember. The senior took home three individual CAL titles, winning the long jump (school record 21-11), 110 hurdles (15.91) and 400 hurdles (57.28).
Gagnon was joined atop the podium by teammate Graham Stedfast, who won both the 800 (2:00.55) and 2-mile (10:03.21), and the girls swept the 2-mile with Sarah Harrington (11:51.34), Grace Sousa (11:54.35) and Ava Burl (12:01.22) finishing 1-2-3. Kendall Liebert (400 hurdles, 1:10.19) and Kyla Prussman (800, 2:28.23) both finished second as well, as did Matt Olson (high jump, 6-0) and Joe Delmonico (200, 23.37).
Records fall for Pentucket
Emily Rubio was the star of the day for Pentucket, winning the high jump (5-2) and 400 hurdles (1:07.61) and placing second in the long jump (17-9), but Kinneal Dickens enjoyed arguably the most historic. The senior jumper broke a school record in the triple jump that had stood since 1997, winning the league title with a huge jump of 35-3 1/2.
Dickens also placed third in the pole vault (9-0) and helped the 4x100 relay to a league title along with Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith and Reese Gallant. Sabrina Campbell (200, 26.7), Syeira Campbell (400, 59.88), Gallant (100, 12.83) and Phoebe Rubio (mile, 5:30.36) all won league titles as well.
In addition to her 200 win, Sabrina Campbell also took second in the high jump (4-10), Kaiden Currie placed second in the 110 hurdles (16.37) and third in the triple jump (41-9), and the 4x800 relay team of Libby Murphy, Kaylie Dalgar, Erin Muir and Phoebe Rubio (10:29) placed second too.
Amesbury’s big push
Amesbury boys track gave North Reading all it could handle in the race for the team title, with the Indians piling up points in the field and relay events to finish within seven points of first-place North Reading.
Leading the way for Amesbury was Max Lapointe, who won the discus (130-5) and placed second in the shot put (42-2), and Max Bohler, who won the mile in 4:40.47. The Indians also won both the boys 4x100 relay (Nick Marden, Ben Ayotte, Brady Dore and John Remington-Field, 44.9) and 4x400 relay (Tristan Johnson, Ethan Rowe, Remington-Field, Richie Morris, 3:37).
Rowe also placed second in the 400 hurdles (58.9) and third in the 400 (52.9), Dore took second in the long jump (21-5) and Ayotte third (21-2 1/2), Marden placed second in the triple jump (42-1), Jadriel Laracuente took third in both the shot put (41-9) and discus (114-5) and the 4x800 relay team of Zack Rome, Xavier Roy, Drew Sanford and Bohler placed second (8:47).
For the girls Avery Hallinan was the top performer, winning the shot put with a toss of 31-1. Nixie Raymond placed second in the 100 (13.01) and Meagan McAndrews was third in the javelin (90-4).
Clipper sprinters, jumpers finish strong
Newburyport’s Trevor Ward continued his dominance of the sprinting and jumping events, winning league titles in the triple jump (42-3) and 200 (23.18) while placing second in the 100 (11.36), and newcomer Grayson Fowler capped off his breakout spring season by winning the high jump title (6-6) in emphatic fashion, beating his next closest opponent by half a foot.
Ward and Fowler were joined atop the podium by Will Acquaviva, who won the 400 (51.17) and placed fourth in the 100 (11.53), by the boys 4x800 relay team (8:43.75) and by the girls 4x400 team (4:21.76). TJ Carleo (800, 2:01.29) and Hailey LaRosa (mile, 5:30.92) both took second for the Clippers.
CAL Open
Boys Results
Team place: 1. North Reading 137, 2. Amesbury 130, 3. Newburyport 115, 4. Triton 102, 5. Pentucket 29, 6. Ipswich 18, 7. Hamilton-Wenham 15, 8. Lynnfield 12
Top area placers
Pole vault: 4. John Remington-Field (A) 10-0, 6. Joel Jancewicz (A) 9-0; Shot put: 2. Max Lapointe (A) 42-2, 3. Jadriel Laracuente (A) 41-9, 4. Caden Eiserman (N) 39-11, 5. Eamonn Sullivan (N) 39-1 1/4, 6. Luigi Cesca (N) 38-11 3/4; Discus: 1. Lapointe (A) 130-5, 3. Laracuente (A) 114-0, 4. Cesca (N) 103-3, 6. Eliot Lent (T) 96-7; Javelin: 3. Lent (T) 139-3, 4. Brady Dore (A) 138-2; Long jump: 1. Reilly Gagnon (T) 21-11, 2. Dore (A) 21-5, 3. Ben Ayotte (A) 21-2 1/2, 4. Nick Marden (A) 20-8, 5. Yanni Kakouris (P) 20-0 1/2, 6. Brandon Lee (T) 19-8; Triple jump: 1. Trevor Ward (N) 42-3, 2. Marden (A) 42-1, 3. Kaiden Currie (P) 41-9, 4. Parker Burns (T) 41-1, 6. Xavier Roy (A) 39-0; High jump: 1. Grayson Fowler (N) 6-6, 2. Matt Olson (T) 6-0, 3. Nolan Ellrot (N) 5-10, 6. Dexter Stark and Frank Majewski (P) 5-6;
110 hurdles: 1. Gagnon (T) 15.91, 2. Currie (P) 16.37, 3. Ean Hynes (N) 16.52, 4. Evan Armano (N) 16.71; 400 hurdles: 1. Gagnon (T) 57.28, 2. Ethan Rowe (A) 58.72, 5. Roy (A) 1:01.05; 100 meters: 2. Ward (N) 11.36, 3. Ayotte (A) 11.53, 4. Will Acquaviva (N) 11.53, 6. Kakouris (P) 11.83; 200: 1. Ward (N) 23.18, 2. Joe Delmonico (T) 23.37; 400: 1. Acquaviva (N) 51.17, 3. Rowe (A) 52.73, 4. Richie Morris (A) 53.42, 6. Peter Scangas (T) 54.55; 800: 1. Graham Stedfast (T) 2:00.55, 2. T.J. Carleo (N) 2:01.29, 4. Ethan Downs (N) 2:03.82, 6. Aimon Fadil (N) 2:05.79; Mile: 1. Max Bohler (A) 4:40.47, 3. Griffin White (T) 4:45.25, 4. Colin Costa (P) 4:45.84, 6. Sam Walker (N) 4:47.93; 2-mile: Stedfast (T) 10:03.21, Walker (N) 10:15.78, Bradford Duchesne (N) 10:18.11, 6. Costa (P) 10:26.36;
4x100: 1. Amesbury 44.95, 3. Triton 45.20, 4. Pentucket 46.28, 5. Newburyport 47.71; 4x400: 1. Amesbury 3:37.63, 3. Triton 3:42.47; 4x800: 1. Newburyport 8:43.75, 2. Amesbury 8:51.14, 3. Triton 8:56.63, 6. Pentucket 9:18.59
Girls Results
Team place: 1. North Reading 145, 2. Pentucket 135, 3. Triton 88.5, 4. Lynnfield 54, 5. Newburyport 47.5, 6. Ipswich 43, 7. Amesbury 38, 8. Hamilton-Wenham 6
Top Pentucket placers:
Pole vault: 3. Kinneal Dickens (P) 9-0, 4. Madison Sanchez (A) 9-0, 6. Lidya Belanger (A) 7-6; Shot put: 1. Avery Hallinan (A) 31-1, 5. Ava Snyder (P) 29-1, 6. Riley Bucco (P) 27-9 1/2; Discus: 5. McKenna Hallinan (A) 79-10; Javelin: 3. Meagan McAndrews (A) 90-7, 4. Janet Amasa-Titus (T) 85-9 1/2, 5. Matigan Defeo (N) 85-4, 6. M. Hallinan (A) 79-2 1/2; Long jump: 2. Emily Rubio (P) 17-9, 5. Sage Smith (P) 16-5; Triple jump: 1. Kinneal Dickens (P) 35-3 1/2, 4. Teagan Wilson (T) 34-0 1/2; High jump: 1. E. Rubio (P) 5-2, 2. Sabrina Campbell (P) 4-10, 3. Reese Gallant (P) 4-10; 4. Leah Metsker (N) 4-8, 5. Kendall Liebert (T) and Hollis Ellrott (N) 4-6
100 hurdles: 5. Julia Beauvais (T) 17.28; 400 hurdles: 1. E. Rubio (P) 1:07.61, 2. Kendall Liebert (T) 1:10.19, 3. Sophie Lesinski (T) 1:11.09, 6. Caity Rooney (N) 1:14.49; 100 meters: 1. Reese Gallant (P) 12.83, 2. Nixie Raymond (A) 13.01, 3. Sage Smith (P) 13.02; 200: 1. Sabrina Campbell (P) 26.70, 4. Aleyo Amasa-Titus (T) 28.21; 400: 1. Syeira Campbell (P) 59.88, 4. Blake Parker (N) 1:02.52, 5. Arianna Basile (T) 1:04.62, 6. Meg Murray (N) 1:04.39; 800: 2. Kyla Prussman (T) 2:28.23, 3. Violet Moore (N) 2:31.50, 5. Erin Muir (P) 2:34.32, 6. Clara Riley (N) 2:35.06; Mile: 1. Phoebe Rubio (P) 5:30.36, 2. Hailey LaRosa (N) 5:30.92, 3. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 5:39.97, 4. Avery Upite (T) 5:41.34; 2-mile: 1. Sarah Harrington (T) 11:51.34, 2. Grace Sousa (T) 11:54.35, 3. Ava Burl (T) 12:01.22, 4. Olivia D’Ambrosio (N) 12:01.87, 6. Upite (T) 12:17;
4x100 relay: 1. Pentucket (Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith, Kinneal Dickens, Reese Gallant) 50.84, 3. Triton 52.47, 4. Amesbury 53.47, 6. Newburyport 56.1; 4x400 relay: 1. Newburyport 4:21.76, 2. Triton 4:22.12; 4x800 relay: 2. Pentucket (Libby Murphy, Kaylie Dalgar, Erin Muir, Phoebe Rubio) 10:29, 3. Triton 10:36.17, 4. Newburyport 11:24.94, 5. Amesbury 11:32.59
