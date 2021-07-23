In about two weeks, you can bet Mark Coogan will be down at The Port Tavern treating himself to a couple of celebratory drinks.
It is, of course, his favorite place to go to have a good time.
But come Saturday, the Newburyport resident will be flying 14 hours to Tokyo for a business trip to the 2021 Games, where he’ll be supporting the trio of Olympians he’s coached as part of the highly-successful New Balance Boston Elite Club. He has former University of New Hampshire great Elle Purrier St. Pierre and Peabody’s Heather MacLean competing for the U.S. in the 1,500 meters, as well as Ireland’s Siofra Cleirigh Buttner — who stayed at Coogan’s house during the pandemic last year — competing in the 800.
You might have seen all four of them training along the downtown streets of Newburyport in recent months.
“We’re training around Boston, mostly at New Balance in Brighton or Wellesley, but I take them up here once in awhile,” said Coogan. “We’ll start at my house, run along the rail trail, get near I-95, just train all around Newburyport.
“It’s a nice change of scenery for them, and it’s a great area.”
Coogan is a well-known and well-respected member of the running community who knows what it takes to be an Olympian. A Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, Mass.) Hall of Famer, you may have heard of Coogan as the first Massachusetts native to break a 4-minute mile back in 1989 (3:58.81).
He competed in the 1996 Olympics as a marathoner, having run a personal-best 2:13:05 to place second in the U.S. Olympic Trials that year before finishing 41st in the Atlanta Games.
And that talent, quite literally, runs in the family.
His wife, Gwyn, was a 1992 Olympian in the 10k. His oldest daughter, Katrina, a 4:33.44 miler, runs professionally for New Balance after running at Georgetown. His youngest daughter, Margaret, ran at George Washington, where she set the steeplechase record. His son, Will, completed his freshman year as a distance runner at UNC Chapel Hill. He ran a 1:53.71 800 and a 4:13.46 mile at Phillips Exeter.
Since retiring from being a professional runner in 2004, Coogan has had stints coaching at Phillips Exeter, Tufts, MIT and Dartmouth before joining New Balance Boston in 2014. At New Balance, he’s worked with some of the top middle and long-distance runners in the world.
And he believes he has a pair of his best flying out to Tokyo with him tomorrow.
“Elle, she’s got a good shot to medal next week,” he said. “And Heather MacLean, she just kept getting better and better this past year. They’ve both done a phenomenal job in working to where they are now.
“Everything has turned out perfect so far.”
The 26-year-old Purrier, who broke both the U.S. women indoor mile and two-mile record in the span of a year, won the Olympic Trials 1500-meter last month in Eugene, Oregon, with a meet-record time of 3:58.03.
MacLean, 25, who is a UMass Amherst alum, finished third in the same race with a personal-best 4:02.09 to take the final spot for the Americans.
“A girl from UMass and a girl from UNH going to the Olympics in the mile,” said Coogan after watching the race live. “Beat that!”
Both New Balance teammates will have a chance to “beat that” next week. The three 1,500 heats will run on Monday, August 2, with the top eight advancing to the medal round on Friday, Aug. 6.
After her qualifying time in the Trials, Purrier is considered one of the favorites.
“We’re all really excited to get over there,” said Coogan. “It’s been a long road for them and I’m just so proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish already.”
It’s a road that has certainly taken a few turns through the busy streets of Newburyport.
