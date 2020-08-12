BYFIELD — All season long, the Triton 17U summer baseball team has rolled 15 deep. Giving every player on its roster the chance to hit, Triton rolled through the Essex County Baseball League’s junior division, earning the top seed and a first-round bye in the league playoffs.
Opening its playoff run on Tuesday, Triton stuck with what worked and delivered another big win.
Triton knocked off North Andover by mercy rule 12-2 in five innings on Tuesday, jumping out to a four-run lead in the first and consistently tacking on more runs from there. Triton ensured the blowout win after loading the bases with no outs in the fifth, and after Chris McIsaac drove in a run on an infield grounder, Zach Godfrey finished the job with a walk-off two-run single down the right field line.
“We’ve done it all year, all 21 games, so we weren’t going to change because it’s the playoffs,” said Triton coach Jon Lindholm of the decision to use a 15-man lineup. “We’re going to to the same thing tomorrow night with whoever we get, it’s the right thing to do, these kids are trying to get better, it’s bonus baseball so we’re pleased to be here.”
Triton had each of its first five batters reach base in the bottom of the first, with Finn MacLellan driving the first of his two RBI doubles to start the scoring before Ryan Lindholm drove him in on a blooper past the second baseman. Andy Masher and Garrett Sedgewick reached on a fielder’s choice and single respectively and both came around to score on passed balls shortly afterwards to make it 4-0.
Noah MacDonald made it a 5-0 Triton lead in the bottom of the second on an RBI grounder, and North Andover answered with two runs in the top of the fourth after taking advantage of a pair of Triton errors.
With the lead now only 5-2, Triton went back to work and scored four more runs in the bottom of the fourth. MacLellan had another RBI double and Lindholm followed that with a monster RBI triple to deep left field to lead the rally, and Lindholm came in to score on another passed ball afterwards. Collin Lorenzen tacked on an RBI single to make it 9-2 and then Triton finished the win in the fifth.
Carlos Jones got the win for Triton, pitching all five innings while allowing two runs (both unearned) on five hits, no walks and one strikeout. Jones benefitted from some terrific defense behind him as well, including a perfect throw by right fielder Cole Daniels to nail a runner at third for an inning-ending double play as well as a circus catch by shortstop Garrett Sedgewick to shut down a North Andover rally in the fourth.
“I like the way we played,” Lindholm said. “Defense was great, the pitcher threw strikes, we made the plays behind him, he was efficient on the mound as well, so real good start we were pleased with the effort.”
With Tuesday’s victory Triton advances to the winner’s bracket semifinals and will host Beverly-Salem on Wednesday. North Andover drops into the consolation ladder and will face Newburyport in an elimination game.
Newburyport survives
Following its opening round loss to Saugus on Monday, the Newburyport 17U team survived elimination and advanced to the next round of the consolation ladder with a 9-2 win over Marblehead-Swampscott. Owen Cootey led the way offensively by going 3 for 3 with four runs scored and Nick White hit a two-run home run. Quinn Fortuna got the win for Newburyport after pitching six innings with a run, three hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Newburyport will host North Andover in another elimination game Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
***
Essex County Baseball League 17U Playoffs
Monday
Winner's First Round
Game 1: North Andover 3, Nor'Easters (Pentucket) 2
Game 2: Beverly-Salem 17, Marblehead-Swampscott 7
Game 3: Saugus 3, Newburyport 2
Tuesday
Winner's Quarterfinals
Game 4: Triton 12, North Andover 2
Game 5: Beverly-Salem 8, Saugus 7
Elimination Game
Game 6: Newburyport 9, Marblehead-Swampscott 2
Wednesday
Winner's Semifinals
Game 9: Triton vs. Beverly-Salem
Elimination Games
Game 7: Nor'Easters vs. Saugus
Game 8: Newburyport vs. North Andover
Thursday
Elimination Game
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Friday
Elimination Game
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser
Monday-Tuesday
Championship Series
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner
Game 13: Rematch if both finalists have one loss after Game 12
