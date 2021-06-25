Triton boys lacrosse had a problem. Heading into the spring the Vikings knew they’d have a handful of the top players in the Cape Ann League, but with lower than expected numbers depth was a serious concern.
As luck would have it, one of Triton’s rivals down the road was having a similar problem, so the Vikings welcomed Georgetown boys lacrosse into the fold as a new co-op partner.
Could the arrangement work? Typically Triton and Georgetown are fierce on-field rivals and at first players on both teams were apprehensive, but it didn’t take long before the two teams came together and became a far better unit than either could have been apart.
“It was definitely different at first, obviously we had that group of Triton kids and that group of Georgetown kids,” said Triton senior attacker James Tatro. “But we slowly all got to know each other and became better friends. That’s what brought us together and we became a better team.”
Since joining forces the combined Triton-Georgetown boys lacrosse team has enjoyed unprecedented success, and this spring the Vikings have put together the greatest season in either program’s history. Led by first-year coach Mike Rice and assistant Donna Andersen, Triton went 10-2 in the regular season, losing two epic games to top rival Newburyport while dominating everyone else.
Triton’s continued to roll in the state tournament, and so far the Vikings have beaten Pentucket, Ipswich and top seeded Austin Prep to reach the Division 3 North Finals for the first time ever.
Now on Friday, Triton will get a third shot at Newburyport with a sectional title and a trip to the state semifinals on the line.
“We’re really excited, getting to play a team three times after two heartbreaking losses, it’s going to be crazy,” said Triton junior Jared Leonard, the team’s leading scorer with 56 goals. “We’ve been working for this moment and after beating a team like Austin Prep a couple of nights ago, we’re really excited and ready to go for the third time.”
Though Triton wound up falling short 12-10, the team’s opening day loss to Newburyport was an early turning point of the season. Leonard said they knew Newburyport was going to be good, so proving that they could hang with them was an early confidence booster. Then the Vikings started blowing everyone else out, a stretch that culminated with Triton handing previously-unbeaten Ipswich its first loss on June 10.
“It brought our whole team morale way up, once we knew we could beat Ipswich that’s when we knew,” said senior goalie and Georgetown High standout Jared Graf. “Our teamwork showed and we all worked a lot better, and if we could do it again we could beat anyone.”
Triton’s success has stemmed from its talent at all levels of the field, which crucially is drawn from players across both schools. Offensively, Triton’s Leonard (56 goals, 34 assists) and Tatro (53 goals, 27 assists) are the headliners, but behind them is a solid mix of Triton guys like C.J. Howland (25 goals, 12 assists) and Georgetown players like Carson Purcell (19 goals, 18 assists) and Thomas Cahill (15 goals, 13 assists).
It’s the same story at midfield and on defense, with players like Triton’s Dan Groder, Kyle Bouley and J.P. Trojan teaming with Georgetown’s Mike Cahill, Anthony Palmisano, C.J. Goldey, Dylan Angelopolous and others while Graf holds down the fort at goalie.
If Triton and Georgetown had competed individually it’s possible both teams might have still been competitive. Tatro and Leonard alone would have ensured Triton scored enough to at least get over .500, and Georgetown’s defense would have kept it in most games despite the lacking depth.
But the deepest state tournament run in either program’s history and a date with Newburyport in the sectional finals?
“We wouldn’t have reached this point without the Georgetown kids,” Leonard said. “We would have been so shorthanded, we would have been playing a lot of younger kids, so having the upperclassmen from Georgetown has really helped.”
History on the line
Regardless of whether Newburyport or Triton wins on Friday, the victor will become the first Greater Newburyport boys lacrosse team to ever reach the state semifinal game. Newburyport has reached the sectional final once before, losing to Hamilton-Wenham in 2014, and under the old pre-sectional tournament format the Clippers also reached the equivalent state quarterfinal in 2011. The only other local team to advance that far is Pentucket, which reached the Division 3 North Final twice in 2015 and 2016.
While this is shaping up to be a banner year for the local boys lacrosse scene, the Cape Ann League as a whole has enjoyed considerable postseason success. At least one current member of the league has reached the sectional final (or state quarterfinal) in 10 of the last 11 seasons, with Ipswich most recently carrying the banner with four straight Division 3 North Finals appearances between 2015-18. Ipswich also owns the league’s only two state championships, first winning in 2003 before capturing the title again in 2017.
Running the CAL gauntlet
Newburyport girls lacrosse has clearly established itself as the top team in the Cape Ann League, and for better or worse the Clippers have reinforced that status ever since the state tournament began. So far the Clippers have opened their Division 2 North run with three straight games against CAL opponents, including wins over North Reading and Pentucket — both of whom the Clippers beat for the third time this season — and now have a rematch against CAL Baker champion Ipswich, which enters at 12-1 but whose loss was a 20-6 blowout to Newburyport.
Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder said earlier this week that she would have preferred the field not lined up this way, but that the plethora of CAL opponents in the bracket does speak volumes about the quality of the league.
“It’s never helpful because we want something different and it’s never fun to knock out another Cape Ann team, but that’s also shows the strength of the CAL that we have so many teams that end up in the tournament,” she said after the North Reading win on Monday. “But once the tournament starts we’re all cheering for each other so it’s never fun to knock another CAL team out.”
Newburyport may well face a fourth straight CAL team in the tournament if it beats Ipswich Friday. Manchester Essex is set to face Swampscott in the other Division 2 North Semifinal, and should both the Clippers and Hornets advance it would mark their third straight meeting in the sectional final.
