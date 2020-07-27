Like every other high school program across the state, the Triton baseball team didn't get the opportunity to compete this past spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The loss of the spring season made this weekend's second annual Triton Baseball Alumni Game that much more special, as players past and present got the opportunity to gather at the Triton Regional High School field, reconnect and enjoy a fun exhibition game on a perfect summer day. Dozens attended the game, which doubled as a fundraiser to help support the program going forward.
Triton baseball celebrates players past and present at 2nd annual Alumni Game
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- City alerts boaters about COVID-19 guidelines
- Police investigating racist incident in Newburyport
- Merrimac resident accused of battering man with a brick
- Dragon's Nest to close after 37 years in downtown Newburyport
- Former Newburyport bookkeeper pleads not guilty to larceny, embezzlement charges
- It's official: The Screening Room has new owners
- Mask mandate could become permanent
- Exhaust pipes removed from Rowley gravesite
- Police: Couple kept illegal guns, ammo at home
- Byfield man charged with faking COVID-19 illness
Images
Videos
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.