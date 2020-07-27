Like every other high school program across the state, the Triton baseball team didn't get the opportunity to compete this past spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The loss of the spring season made this weekend's second annual Triton Baseball Alumni Game that much more special, as players past and present got the opportunity to gather at the Triton Regional High School field, reconnect and enjoy a fun exhibition game on a perfect summer day. Dozens attended the game, which doubled as a fundraiser to help support the program going forward.

