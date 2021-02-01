Triton basketball players' act of good sportsmanship goes viral

Two Triton boys basketball players have garnered widespread praise over the past few days after a video featuring a spontaneous act of good sportsmanship went viral.
During the third quarter of last Tuesday's 63-44 win over Lynnfield, Triton seniors Kyle Odoy and Ty Scholtz helped a Lynnfield player off the court after the Pioneer suffered an apparent leg injury and was unable to walk under his own power. The moment was captured by the Triton VTV broadcast crew, who subsequently tweeted out a clip.
That clip has now been viewed more than 22,000 times as of Sunday evening, and the moment has drawn the attention of statewide media figures like WBZ's Dan Roche and Joe Giza, who retweeted the video to their tens of thousands of followers.
"I'm happy to report that 'sportsmanship' does still exist in this world," Roche tweeted. "Well done."
Odoy and Scholtz, both of whom are also quarterbacks on the Triton football team, were also lauded across the Cape Ann League community for their actions. Odoy, who himself has had to overcome a litany of injuries throughout his high school career, said he didn't think much of it in the moment and that he and Scholtz just wanted to help their opponent since it was clear he was hurt.
He went on to say that he's happy the video has been well received and he hopes it reflects well on his team and the Triton athletic community as a whole.
"You see acts of sportsmanship all the time and this was one that just happened to get caught on camera," Odoy said. "I'm lucky and happy that I get to be a representative of that."
As for the injured Lynnfield player, Triton athletic director Tim Alberts indicated on Twitter that while the player was not able to return to the game, his injury wasn't serious and he's recovering nicely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.