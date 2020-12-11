Triton basketball to play at Salisbury Elementary School

BYFIELD — Triton Regional High School athletes got the good news they'd been hoping for on Wednesday, as the School Committee voted unanimously in favor of allowing winter sports to be played.
While the decision cleared the way for winter athletes to return to action, the season still promises to be unlike any other. Beyond the litany of safety modifications that teams must follow, the boys and girls basketball programs will also have to live without their home gym.
Due to the Newbury Board of Health's decision to close all school facilities to indoor sports, the Triton gymnasium won't be available for basketball. While Triton athletic director Tim Alberts said he hopes the gym can be re-opened soon, for now Triton's basketball teams will play at Salisbury Elementary School.
The School Committee's decision came nearly three hours into Wednesday's meeting, which was attended by more than 130 people, many of whom strongly urged the committee members to let the kids play. Ultimately the committee members were persuaded by the safety modifications being implemented, the comments by athletes, coaches and parents, and by the assurance from Alberts, principal Patrick Kelley and Superintendent Brian Forget that the programs would be run safely.
Alberts also noted that there was no transmission of cases during the fall sports season, and that no student-athletes had failing grades at a time when the district has seen significantly higher failure rates due to the educational challenges created by the pandemic.
With Triton's approval to play, most of the area's winter sports programs are now cleared to start their seasons on Monday. The lone exceptions are the Georgetown boys and girls basketball programs, which are currently without a place to play after the Georgetown Board of Health voted to close school facilities for indoor sports on Monday.
During Thursday night's meeting of the Georgetown School Committee, Georgetown Superintendent Carol Jacobs said the schools are hoping to work out an agreement with the board to at least allow the teams to practice in their own gym. In the meantime, athletic director Ryan Browner is exploring possible options outside of the district.
Regardless of how the situation is resolved, the Georgetown basketball teams will most likely play all of their games on the road, and in order to limit the number of athletes in the gym the school may also only offer varsity basketball this winter. If no agreements can be reached with the board or with another host facility, the school may be forced to cancel basketball for the season altogether.
Beyond the local developments, the state also officially gave its blessing to winter sports on Thursday night as well, with the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs releasing new guidance for high school, youth and adult amateur sports that will allow higher risk sports like basketball and ice hockey to play games. The main changes to the state's guidance have to do with capacity, with venues being capped at 40% of maximum occupancy.
The new state guidance can be read in full here: https://www.mass.gov/doc/safety-standards-for-youth-and-adult-amateur-sports-activities-phase-iii-step-i-effective/download.
