Triton cross country star Graham Stedfast commits to UMass Lowell

The Greater Newburyport region has long been good to the UMass Lowell track and field program. The River Hawks currently boast local standouts like Amesbury’s Drew Everett and Chelsea Lynch, and the program has particularly benefitted from its recruitment of Triton, with former Vikings like Kerstin Darsney and Taelour Murphy ranking among the university’s all-time greats.
Now, UMass Lowell is hoping that pipeline will bear fruit once more.
This week Triton’s Graham Stedfast verbally committed to UMass Lowell, becoming the latest local standout to earn a Division 1 opportunity with the River Hawks after emerging as one of the state’s top runners a year ago. The rising senior already owns Triton’s school records in both the indoor and outdoor mile, and this fall he enters the season as the top cross country runner in the Cape Ann League.
“It feels really good,” Stedfast said. “Since sophomore year I knew I wanted to compete in college, so it feels good to know that’s actually happening.”
Stedfast said he chose UMass Lowell over the University of Rhode Island and Syracuse, noting that the River Hawk coaches had shown the most interest from the start. He added that the program’s local connections were also a plus and overall it was the best fit.
“I could tell they really wanted me and obviously the program is really good,” Stedfast said. “It seemed right.”
Originally a sprinter, Stedfast arrived at Triton as a highly touted freshman after helping lead the middle school program to an undefeated season as an eighth grader. Stedfast later transitioned to longer distances, and as a sophomore in 2019 he helped the Triton boys outdoor track team win its first Division 4 state championship, placing third in the mile (4:27.37) while breaking a school record that had stood for more than 40 years.
He followed that performance up in the fall by emerging as one of the CAL’s top cross country runners, finishing second at the CAL cross country championships in what he called his breakout race. The junior subsequently finished fifth overall at the Division 5 meet and 13th at Division 2 All-States, helping lead Triton to third and sixth place team finishes in the process.
Stedfast most recently ranked among the state’s top mile runners this past indoor track season. He broke Triton’s 13-year-old indoor mile record by running 4:27.80 to place sixth in the seeded mile at the prestigious Northeast Invitational, which was the area’s top time for the winter. He later led Triton to a CAL Kinney co-championship and won CAL titles in the mile and 4x400. He likely would have added to his resume in the spring, but the outdoor season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Triton track coach Joe Colbert said Stedfast boasts a rare combination of speed and endurance.
“He has real track speed, he’s got speed that you can’t teach,” Colbert said. “But at the same time he can handle the mileage.”
Though he didn’t get to compete this spring, Stedfast said he spent the entire offseason training, calling it the best summer of training he’s ever had. Coming into the fall he has high expectations for cross country, and even if he won’t get the opportunity to compete for a state championship due to the pandemic, he hopes to perform as well as he possibly can within the CAL.
And after that? Colbert said he has a bright future to look forward to at UMass Lowell.
“Graham hasn’t scratched the surface of his ability,” Colbert said. “The sky’s the limit, I think he’s just getting started.”
