Triton football made it interesting after the halftime break, but ultimately Lynnfield proved too much as the Vikings fell 46-21 in Friday's season opener.
Triton senior Kyle Odoy scored a pair of touchdowns for the Vikings, who trailed 26-7 at halftime before scoring twice in the third quarter. Odoy's first touchdown was a two-yard score and the second came from six yards out, and then Dylan Watson recovered a kickoff in the end zone for a touchdown.
But the Vikings couldn't find an answer for Lynnfield's prolific passing attack.
Pioneers quarterback Austin Sutera went 19 for 22 with 361 passing yards and six touchdowns. Jack Ford had six catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns, Bakari Mitchell had five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Spencer Riley had a big day on defense with nine tackles and a sack.
Lynnfield improves to 1-0 with the win and will host Newburyport next Friday. Triton (0-1) will look to bounce back next Friday at home against Manchester Essex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.