Kyle Scibetta scored three touchdowns as Triton football made a late push to keep things interesting against North Reading, but the Vikings weren't able to complete the comeback as the Hornets hung on for the 33-26 win.
The Vikings took the lead early on a 1-yard Kyle Odoy quarterback sneak touchdown, and after North Reading responded with back to back rushing touchdowns by Jack Donahue, the Vikings answered with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Odoy to Scibetta to make it 14-13 North Reading.
But from there North Reading seized control, taking a 20-point lead on three unanswered scores. Will O'Leary extended the lead to seven on a 6-yard rushing touchdown, and then quarterback Brian Heffernan had a 59-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tammaro and a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Scribner to make it 33-13.
Triton didn't fold, however, with Scibetta scoring the game's last two touchdowns to make it a one-possession game. His first was a 1-yard touchdown run to make ti 33-19, and the second came from five yards out to make it 33-26, which wound up being the final score.
Triton (0-4) will look to bounce back at home next Friday against Lynnfield. North Reading (3-2) is at Newburyport next Friday.
