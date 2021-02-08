NEWBURYPORT — Triton's COVID-19 pause came at the worst possible time.
Having dominated the first half of their season, the Viking suddenly found themselves off the ice for nearly two weeks right when they were hitting their stride. Upon the restart Triton found itself in a daunting situation, having to play five games in six days to end the season, starting with back to back games against a red hot Newburyport squad.
After getting thumped in the first matchup on Saturday, Triton came to the Graf Rink on Monday knowing it had no margin left for error. But rather than dwell on being dealt a bad hand, the Vikings played like a team ready to prove itself as the championship contender it aspires to be.
"Hockey is a contact sport so usually you get days off in between some of these games," said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. "But I think these guys are really embracing it and hopefully making it the best hockey week of their life."
Triton started its big week off exactly as it hoped, bouncing back from Saturday's loss with a decisive 3-1 win over Newburyport. The Vikings rode a huge second-period rally, scoring twice in the last three minutes of the frame to flip a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead heading into the second intermission, and then finished strong down the stretch to move back into a tie with the Clippers in the loss column.
The Vikings initially struggled to capitalize on its opportunities, with one golden opportunity in the first period going by the wayside after James Tatro clanged a great look off the crossbar. The game remained scoreless until 10:32 left in the second, when Newburyport's Zach Wilson scored on a centering pass from behind the net to give the Clippers the lead again.
Newburyport made a big push from there, with the Clippers ripping two more good looks off the post in the ensuing minutes after a Clipper timeout. Triton goalie Wes Rollins also made two huge saves on a 2-on-1 to keep his team within striking distance. A short time after Triton took advantage by getting the tying goal from Tatro with 2:46 left in the second, and then Jack Forrest made a nifty move in front to score the go-ahead goal about a minute later.
"At the end of the second Coach Yameen called a time out and those guys came out like animals," Sheehan said. "And I said 'oh boy here it comes,' but we did a good job weathering that storm and eventually going up 2-1 to give us some confidence going into the third."
The third period remained evenly matched between the two teams, but Triton seized control with 5:30 to play after drawing a Newburyport penalty. While the Vikings did not score on the power play, they were able to keep Newburyport on their heels during a crucial point in the game, and with 2:03 to play Ryan Lindholm scored to effectively put the game away.
With the win Triton improved to 5-1-1 overall and 5-1 in the CAL, while Newburyport dropped to 7-1-1 and 7-1 in the league. The teams finished their three games 1-1-1 against each other, and if both teams win out they would share the league title. Newburyport only needs a win in its last game on Saturday against North Reading to assure itself at least a share of the title, while Triton still has games against North Reading, Lynnfield and Hamilton-Wenham.
Newburyport and Triton could potentially still settle things for good with one last showdown in the upcoming CAL Tournament, but before the Vikings worry about that they'll still have to finish strong in their last three games.
"We have three games coming up this week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and then we have practice for a couple of days and then the CAL Tournament seedings come out," Sheehan said. "We're just going to get ready to go back and play whoever comes out of that, and hopefully it is Newburyport again because it's a great game and they're a good team to play against."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.