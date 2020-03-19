Triton hockey is coming off its best two-year run in decades. Last year the Vikings upset Masconomet to reach the Division 2 North semifinals, the program’s deepest tournament run in recent memory. Then this winter the Chieftains did one better, sending the Chieftains packing once again to reach the sectional final for the first time since 1990.
Can Triton stay on its upward trajectory and keep things going next year?
It won’t be easy, but the Vikings do have some crucial players coming back looking to take the next step.
Offensively, two of Triton’s three first line skaters are set to return. James Tatro (16-17-33) and Cael Kohan (13-16-29) will both be seniors, as will productive second and third line forwards like Jack Forrest, Ryan Lindholm, Ben Rennick and Aiden Lowry.
Defensively, the Vikings will have to overcome the graduation of Tyler Godfrey — a two-year captain and the reigning Daily News Boys Hockey MVP — as well as Connor Kohan. However, CAL All-Star blue liner Brady Lindholm will return to lead the defense, as will guys like Trevor Quigley and Cam Murray.
Triton also looks set in goal for years to come. Freshmen Wes Rollins and Josh Bradley both played great for large portions of the season, with Rollins stepping up with some big performances in the state tournament through the semifinal game against Masconomet.
New faces will certainly need to step up if Triton hopes to stay in the title picture, but at this early stage the Vikings are in a good position to remain competitive into the future.
Newburyport beat by the best
Newburyport hockey prides itself on being a championship-caliber program with championship-level aspirations, and in order to meet those expectations, the program aggressively schedules the strongest non-conference slate it possibly can to prepare its players for the rigors of the state tournament.
Best case scenario, the Clippers rise to the occasion, compete with those elite opponents and set themselves up for a deep run in March. But when Newburyport isn’t able to compete, the team runs the risk of missing the tournament entirely. That’s exactly what ended up happening this winter.
While Newburyport was consistently among the stronger programs in the Cape Ann League throughout the winter, the Clippers found themselves in a hole early and were never able to dig themselves out. The team started the season 2-4, and despite a thrilling comeback win over Triton — easily the team’s best win of the season — Newburyport couldn’t maintain the momentum and went on to lose three straight to fall to 3-7.
The Clippers played better down the stretch, finishing the year 8-11-1, but only managed one really good win over a non-conference opponent (a 4-1 win over Andover in the Newburyport Bank Tournament). In the end, Newburyport went 7-4-1 in the CAL but 1-7 outside the league, suggesting a good team that likely would have made the tournament under different circumstances, but ultimately wasn’t able to live up to its own lofty standards.
Heartbreaking finish to historic season
The Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls hockey team deserved a better ending to its storybook season.
This winter the Hillies enjoyed by far the best season in the seven-year-old co-op program’s history, running the table to finish the regular season undefeated. Coming off an unremarkable 2018-19 campaign, the Hillies weren’t expected to be a serious contender, and yet right from the beginning they were among the top teams in the state.
Led by Pentucket’s Jenny Hubbard in goal and by North Andover’s Hannah Keating (25 goals, 18 assists) and Haverhill’s Eliana Kane (18 goals, 22 assists), the Hillies finished 18-0-2, won the MVC/DCL Large title for the first time and earned the top overall seed in the Division 1 state tournament.
HPNA’s championship dreams were crushed, however, when the team was upset by No. 32 seed Hingham 5-4 in overtime in the first round.
In hindsight, we now know that HPNA’s season would have been cut short early no matter what. The best the Hillies could have hoped for given the circumstances was a co-state championship honor after the state finals were canceled due to the coronavirus, which would have been a tremendous if bittersweet accomplishment. Regardless, the Hillies should be proud of what they were able to accomplish, even if the ending wasn’t the one they wanted.
Hats off to Elmore and McElaney
The Masconomet girls hockey co-op didn’t have much in the way of offense this winter, but the Chieftains were still competitive against just about everything thanks in large part to the team’s outstanding defense. Leading the way were Newburyport’s Molly Elmore in net and Amesbury’s Meghan McElaney on the blue line, who wrapped up their terrific high school careers by leading Masconomet back to the state tournament once again.
Elmore finished with more than 50 wins and 2,000 saves for her career and will now play Division 1 college hockey at Sacred Heart, while McElaney anchored a defense that allowed 1.95 goals per game and recorded four shutouts while also adding a hat trick on offense in a big 6-1 win over Medford.
Amesbury finishes strong
First-year coach Steve Costa’s Amesbury hockey team still has progress to make before its ready to compete with the top teams in the Cape Ann League, but the Indians did step up when it counted in mid-season tournament games, especially down the stretch.
Amesbury went 3-1 in tournament action this winter, winning its Lynn Christmas Tournament opener with a 4-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham before falling to Swampscott in the final. Later on, Amesbury once again took down the Generals, this time 4-1, in the first round of the Newburyport Bank Tournament, before finishing the season with an emphatic 6-2 win over Haverhill to take the Gulazian Division crown.
Hardy climbing ranks
Though his overall production declined following the transfer of his top linemate, Pentucket’s Richie Hardy still turned in a strong season and has solidified his standing as one of the top players in program history. Hardy had 14 goals and seven assists to lead the team with 21 points, and he’ll now go into his senior year with 110 career points. Where does that rank all-time? Well...
Rounding up the Century Club
... that’s something we’d like to find out.
At some point in the next week or so we are looking to publish a list of all the area’s 100-point scorers, but at the moment we are still missing quite a few from our master list. So far we have everybody from Newburyport and Amesbury accounted for and are almost finished with Pentucket and the top girls scorers, but we need help tracking down Triton’s 100-point scorers. Any information readers may have that can help fill in the gaps, especially something like an old list of all-time 100-point scorers published in the Daily News or elsewhere at some point in the past (something from 2000-05 would be especially helpful), please contact me (Mac Cerullo) at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Besides Triton information, we are also still looking for Pentucket’s Billy Bomba’s (Class of ‘04) final totals. Anyone who can provide his career goals, assists and points, please reach out as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.