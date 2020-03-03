NORTH BILLERICA — Just like that, it was over.
Cael Kohan, a junior forward, was being mobbed by his Triton hockey teammates after his rebound goal at 1:51 of overtime gave his Vikings a 2-1 victory over Masconomet in the Division 2 North semifinals at the Chelmsford Forum. Mere feet away at the exact same moment, members of the top seeded Chieftains hung their heads in disbelief, unable to comprehend in the moment that their season — and, for the squad’s eight seniors, their high school career — was over.
Such is the nature of sudden death playoff hockey.
“Our guys are dogs. They work like dogs and bring that effort every single day,” said Triton head coach Ryan Sheehan. “I’m so proud of them.
“You have to go cause havoc in front of the net, whether it’s bringing a defenseman with you on the rush or just going after loose pucks,” he added. “We had really worked on that in practice — and it paid off.”
For the second straight year, Masconomet (18-4-1) saw its season come to an end against their Cape Ann League rivals from Byfield after defeating them twice during the regular season. In both instances, the Chieftains were the No. 1 seed in the sectional.
This one undoubtedly hurt more, due to the fact that the Chieftains fell behind Triton by two goals early in last year’s quarterfinal loss and could never catch up, whereas this year’s clash was tete-a-tete for the full 47 minutes.
“We definitely seemed to have some nerves.
We just weren’t connecting with our passes,” said Masconomet head coach Andrew Jackson, whose team was outshot (28-15) by an almost 2-to-1 margin for the second straight playoff tilt.
“We tried to set a physical tone, took a couple of early penalties and they scored on the power play. We were out of position a few times going for the big hit,” he added. “But then we tightened up in the second period, tied it up and played our best hockey the last five minutes (of the second period).
I thought we were in good position.”
Knotted at 1-1 after 30 minutes, both squads had chances to score the go-ahead goal in the third. Senior captain Brad Killion of Triton (now 15-4-2) sent a pass through the Masconomet crease that nearly got knocked over the goal line, but somehow stayed out with six minutes to go. At the other end of the ice, Masconomet junior wing Logan Campbell had a turnaround shot from the slot that forced Triton freshman keeper Wes Rollins (14 saves) to act quickly and make his best save of the night through traffic.
In the 4-on-4, 8-minute sudden death overtime period, Triton defenseman and senior captain Tyler Godfrey skated the puck from the neutral zone into the Masconomet end with a flourish, taking it hard towards the net and getting a clean shot off that Masconomet’s Tucker Hanson (26 saves) stopped. But Kohan, the trailer, followed up by tucking a backhand just inside the left post for the game-winner, sending the Vikings to next Monday’s Division 2 North sectional final.
“We feel our first line is as good as anyone’s,” said Sheehan, whose team will be making its first trip to the sectional title game since 1990 next Monday (5:30 p.m.) at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
“You can’t game plan for Killian, he’s a horse. (Junior right wing) James Tatro has a motor, and Cael is slick and can score.”
Triton outskated the Chieftains for the majority of the night — a trait that Masconomet was used to doing to its foes, not the other way around — and ground them down defensively but getting the puck behind their defense while keeping them as far away from Rollins as possible.
The Vikings came out hot and never let up the entire opening period, holding a wide 12-3 edge in shots. They produced the only goal during that time frame when Killion picked up a loose puck that had rang off the post and shoveled it into the cage on the power play at 10:53.
As he had been for most of his team’s quarterfinal round victory over Boston Latin, Hanson was under seige for most of the first 15 minutes as a combination of strong Triton forechecking and cycling, coupled with Masconomet’s inability to clear the zone, resulted in him seeing a bevy of shots.
“Tucker’s a tough guy to beat,” said Sheehan. “I didn’t think we were going to hang another five on him like last year, we knew we were going to have to work for anything we got offensively.”
It was a different story in the second stanza, however, as Masconomet tightened up defensively, clogged passing lanes and pushed the Viking forwards to the outside, resulting in just two shots on Hanson.
Masconomet got the break it had been looking for at 9:42, tying the game at 1-1. Captain Shawn Callahan head-manned the puck to Campbell in the neutral zone, and the junior winger took it into the Vikings’ zone on his off wing boards. Cutting from the right side towards the slot, he flung a backhander on net that appeared to catch Rollins by surprise and snuck in 5-hole for the equalizer.
While Triton now stands one victory away from skating at TD Garden in Boston for the Division 2 state title, Masconomet says goodbye to the most successful class in school history.
They not only helped the program win back-to-back CAL titles and earn consecutive No. 1 seeds in the state tournament, but also records for most wins in a two-year span (37) as well as a three-year span (48).
Triton 2, Masconomet 1 (OT)
Division 2 North Semifinals
at the Chelmsford Forum, North Billerica
Triton 1 0 0 1 — 2
Masconomet 0 1 0 0 — 1
First period: T, Brad Killion (Brady Lindholm, Tyler Godfrey), ppg, 10:53.
Second period: M, Logan Campbell (Shawn Callahan, Trevor Currier), 9:42.
Third period: No scoring.
Overtime: T, Cael Kohan (Godrey), 1:51.
Saves: T, Wesley Rollins 14; M, Tucker Hanson 26.
Records: M, 18-4-1; T, 15-4-2.
