Triton, Newburyport hockey earn top two seeds in CAL Hockey Tournament

After playing each other to a draw in their three-game season series, Newburyport and Triton hockey finished as equals atop the league standings, sharing the Cape Ann League championship to earn the top two seeds heading into this week’s league tournament.
The title was Newburyport’s first since 2018 and Triton’s first since 2012.
Triton’s title capped off one of the best weeks in the program’s recent history, as the Vikings won four games in five days to finish the season 8-1-1 overall. The Vikings beat North Reading 3-2 in Friday’s regular season finale, getting a third period goal from James Tatro to ice the win. The Vikings also got goals from Ben Rennick and Cael Kohan, who helped keep the game tied at 1-1 after the first and 2-2 after the second before Tatro’s winner.
Newburyport responded with its own dramatic win against North Reading on Saturday, getting a late goal from Ryan Archer to beat the Hornets 2-1 in their finale. With the score tied 1-1 late in the third period, Archer scored the winner with just over three minutes remaining on assists from Colin Richmond and Owen Spence. Richmond scored Newburyport’s first goal on assists from Jon Groth and Spence, and with the win the Clippers wrapped up the year 8-1-1 as well.
Following the team’s finales, Triton won a coin flip to earn the No. 1 seed in the CAL tournament, with Newburyport taking the No. 2 spot. The two sides will both receive first-round byes and will host their respective semifinal games at the Graf Rink on Wednesday.
Pentucket hockey earned the tournament’s No. 5 seed and will open against No. 4 North Reading on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Burbank Ice Arena in Reading. The winner of that game will play Triton on Wednesday at 3 p.m., and Newburyport will play the winner of Monday’s first-round matchup between No. 3 Lynnfield and No. 6 Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Should either Triton or Newburyport advance to the tournament final, the championship game would be played on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Graf Rink.
CAL Hockey Tournament
First Round
Monday, Feb. 15
Game 1: No. 5 Pentucket (3-5-2, 3-4-1) vs. No. 4 North Reading (3-6-1, 2-6-1), 1 p.m., at Burbank (Reading)
Game 2: No. 6 Hamilton-Wenham (1-5-5, 1-3-2) vs. No. 3 Lynnfield (5-4-3, 3-4-2), 3:15 p.m., at McVann-O’Keefe (Peabody)
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Game 3: Game 1 winner at Triton, 3 p.m., at Graf Rink (Newburyport)
Game 4: Game 2 winner at Newburyport, 7 p.m., at Graf Rink (Newburyport)
Finals
Friday, Feb. 19
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, TBD
