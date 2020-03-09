Triton's Ostrander wraps up historic season at New Englands

Anthony Ostrander wrapped up his historic career with Triton wrestling this weekend, competing at the New England Championships at Methuen High School.
Limited by an ankle injury suffered earlier this postseason, Ostrander went 0-2 at New Englands, losing his first match to St. Johnsbury (VT)’s Wilder Hudson 8-5 before dropping a tight 5-4 decision to Methuen’s C.J. Brown in the consolations.
With that, Ostrander wraps up his career as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in area history. He will graduate as the area’s all-time wins leader with a record of 212-55 in six varsity seasons dating back to seventh grade, and he is also a two-time Division 3 state champion, a three-time Division 3 North sectional champion and a three-time CAL/NEC champion, all of which are school records. Ostrander is also a two-time All-State placer, a six-time Division 3 state qualifier and four-time state placer, a three-time national qualifier, and a four-time All-CAL honoree.
This season Ostrander went 49-9, earning CAL Wrestler of the Year honors, and during the CAL/NEC meet he won the Madigan Most Falls/Least Time award for his dominant performance in the tournament.
“We will definitely miss him on the mat, but his presence in the room will be missed more,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. “He might have missed maybe two practices in two years, how he treated everyone on the team, he made everyone feel important.”
Though it won’t officially be as part of the Triton wrestling program, Ostrander does still have one more tournament to look forward to. He will be competing at NHSCA High School Nationals, which are being held in Virginia Beach between March 27-29.
