Triton starts Burgos era with win

It may only be the first game of the season, but the Triton coaching staff already has their guys running the two-minute drill to perfection.
Trailing 20-15 with just under two minutes left in Friday night’s season opener against Randolph, quarterback Max Ciaramitaro and the Vikings got the ball around their own 40-yard-line and started marching. The junior QB completed 5 of 8 passes on that final drive, and eventually connected with Ethan Tate on a 15-yard touchdown strike with 40 seconds left to put his team ahead.
Randolph completed a couple of passes over the middle on the game’s last drive, but Ashton Wonson came up with a big sack to clinch Triton’s 21-20 victory.
It was the first of hopefully many wins for first-year head coach Eric Burgos.
“We didn’t miss a beat on that final drive,” said Burgos. “The kids all got out of bounds so we never had to call a timeout. They just did a great job executing.”
The Triton defense held strong in the first half to take a 9-0 lead into the break. Elliot Lent started the game with a 30-yard field goal, then Ciaramitaro hit Jared Leonard on a 30-yard strike midway through the second quarter.
But the Randolph offense came alive in the third, scoring twice, but failing both times on the conversions, to take a 12-9 lead.
“I’m really proud of our guys for stopping their 2-point conversions,” said Burgos. “Winning by one like we did, that really mattered.”
The Vikings reclaimed a 15-9 lead early in the fourth quarter thanks to a Nathan Miller 9-yard rush, but just as the clock reached two minutes left Randolph found the endzone.
But that only set up Ciaramitaro and his weapons to work their late-game magic.
“Max had a fantastic game,” said Burgos. “He showed some great pocket presence and kept the offense clicking. But none of the guys really got too nervous. The moment never got too big for them.”
The Vikings will be at Shawsheen Friday at 7 p.m.
Triton 21, Randolph 20
Randolph (0-1): 0 0 12 8 — 20
Triton (1-0): 3 6 0 12 — 21
First Quarter
T — Elliot Lent 30 field goal
Second Quarter
T — Jared Leonard 30 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter
T — Nathan Miller 9 run (kick blocked)
T — Ethan Tate 15 pass from Ciaramitaro (pass failed), :40
