Triton wrestling beats Tyngsborough for Division 3 North title

BYFIELD — When the season began just getting a chance to wrestle would have been enough for Triton wrestling. Everything after that would have been gravy.
As it’s turned out, Triton’s gotten to enjoy a whole lot of gravy this spring, and Wednesday’s serving was the sweetest tasting yet.
Triton wrestling achieved its greatest milestone yet, beating Tyngsborough 48-24 to capture the program’s fifth sectional title in school history. The Vikings were fully in control throughout the Division 3 North Final, benefitting from numerous forfeit victories while also winning the key matches when it counted.
“It’s unbelievable, at the start of the year you thought if anything were to happen you’d take it,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. “It’s hard to put into words right at this moment, especially for these seniors. They’re pumped.”
The biggest match of the day for Triton came at 145 pounds, where Dylan Karpenko bumped up a weight class to face Tyngsborough’s Shawn McCarty and pinned him late in the first period. With forfeit wins by Finnley Packer, Chris Montes, Hayden Salmonson and Cam Paquette already in hand, Triton was in an excellent position, and the Vikings effectively locked up the title after Alex Montes won a 8-4 decision at 160 and freshman Doug Aylward earned a third-period pin at 170.
“Doug Aylward came through as usual, he’s a freshman and he’s 11-0, and he pinned a senior in the third period,” McElligott said.
Triton would later get another forfeit win by Tyler Nason at 182, and Hunter Parrott capped off the day with the biggest win of his career, avenging two previous losses to Dan Paulauskas at 220 with a huge 7-3 win.
Even with Tyngsborough at a numbers disadvantage, McElligott said his team had to perform at their best to pull out the win.
“Beating a team like that, that’s a big deal, they’re a well coached team and they’re always tough,” he said.
Triton wrestling will now look ahead to the Division 3 state semifinals, the details of which will be announced in the coming days. Triton is now 10-0 on the season with its win Wednesday.
Triton 48, Tyngsborough 24
Division 3 North Finals
Local winners:
113: Finnley Packer by forfeit; 126: Chris Montes by forfeit; 132: Hayden Salmonson by forfeit; 138: Cam Paquette by forfeit; 145: Dylan Karpenko pin 1:43; 160: Alex Montes dec. 8-4; 170: Doug Aylward pin 5:26; 182: Tyler Nason by forfeit; 220: Hunter Parrott dec. 7-3
Records: Tyngsborough 10-5, Triton 10-0
