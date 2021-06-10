When Triton and Marblehead-Swampscott met Wednesday in their highly anticipated battle of unbeatens, both teams undoubtably hoped to make a major statement. With the regular season winding down, this would be their best remaining opportunity to stake their claim for the CAL/NEC title.
By the time it was over, Triton wrestling had left no room for doubt who is the class of the league.
Triton earned its biggest win of the season in blowout fashion, downing previously unbeaten Marblehead-Swampscott 59-18. The Vikings won 10 matches in total plus a forfeit and are now one win away from completing an undefeated regular season.
"The kids were pretty much up for it," said Triton coach Shawn McElligott, who is now up to 399 wins for his career. "We had some guys that really stepped up, Cam Paquette getting his first shot and getting a huge pin, having Hayden Delisi back was huge, Tyler Nason is really starting to feel it, and then the guys that usually come through."
Freshman Finnley Packer set the tone early with a first-period pin (1:55) at 106 pounds, and Tori Orender followed that up with an even quicker pin in 35 seconds. Chris Montes earned a forfeit win at 126, Hayden Salmonson got a pin in a minute flat at 132, and then Cam Paquette earned his first varsity win at 138 to really take control.
The wins kept coming from there as Dylan Karpenko and Alexis Montes earned major decision wins at 145 and 152 respectively, Doug Aylward and Tyler Nason earned pins at 170 and 182, Hunter Parrott won the closest match of the day by a 4-2 decision, and Hayden Delisi returned from injury and delivered the exclamation point with a 22-second pin.
Originally the match was scheduled to take place outside, but due to concern of passing thunderstorms the teams moved inside, where McElligott said it was likely cooler given the summer heat. Triton will now look to clinch the CAL/NEC title and McElligott's 400th career win on Friday against local rival Pentucket.
Triton 59, Marblehead 18
Local winners:
106: Finnley Packer pin 1:55; 113: Tori Orender pin 0:35; 126: Chris Montes by forfeit; 132: Hayden Salmonson pin 1:00; 138: Cam Paquette pin 3:10; 145: Dylan Karpenko major dec. 10-0; 152: Alexis Montes major dec. 14-3; 170: Doug Aylward pin 1:47; 182: Tyler Nason pin 3:30; 220: Hunter Parrott dec. 4-2; HVY: Hayden Delisi pin 0:22
Records: Triton 7-0, Marblehead 5-1
