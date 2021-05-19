Of all the sports thrown into limbo by the pandemic, wrestling’s situation was always the most precarious. An indoor sport where social distancing is impossible and masks can easily get pulled off during competition seemed like a long shot, especially over the winter when the pandemic was at its worst.
However unlikely it may have seemed, high school wrestling has returned to Massachusetts, and on Tuesday the Triton wrestling team hosted its first home meet in well over a year.
“If you asked me this in November this was going to happen I would have said you’re lying, I thought there was no way,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. “I think if you’d asked me the same question in February I would have said the same thing. So I’m very happy we’re here, very happy the seniors get a chance.”
Triton wrestling made the most of its happy homecoming by earning a huge 42-34 win over defending Northeastern Conference champion Beverly, jumping out to a huge lead early before surviving the Panthers’ big push in the higher weight classes.
Senior co-captains Chris Montes and Hunter Parrott carried the day for the Vikings, with Montes earning an essential overtime win at 126 pounds over defending league champion Garrett McNeil before Parrott clinched the win with a swift pin at 195. Dylan Karpenko also had a huge win at 138 and freshman Doug Aylward had an incredible comeback win at 170 to break Beverly’s late rally.
Triton started off with two wins by forfeit and a second period pin from Lucas Bistany at 120 pounds, setting the stage for Montes and McNeil’s big match at 126. The two wrestlers were scoreless in the first period and traded reversals in the second, and neither was able to score a point in the third to force OT. Once there Montes made sure to finish things quickly, earning a swift takedown to win the match and the 4-2 decision while putting Triton ahead 21-0.
Following Hayden Salmonson’s first-period pin at 132, Karpenko earned a 7-4 decision after getting two near falls near the end of the second to take control of the match. His win gave Triton a 30-0 lead, and new senior Cam Paquette gave Triton another big lift when he avoided a pin at the hands of Beverly standout Luke Hersey and hung in for a 16-8 major decision loss, denying Beverly two points right as the Panthers’ big hitters were set to come up.
Beverly wound up getting two straight pins after Hersey’s win to make it 30-16, leaving it to the freshman Aylward to stop the Panther rally. Trailing 4-1 late in the first, Aylward fought back and eventually took a 5-4 lead on a brilliant reversal. He would eventually get the pin with 35 seconds remaining in the third, giving Triton some badly needed breathing room up 36-16.
“Doug saved our bacon,” McElligott said. “As a freshman to bump up and get a nice comeback win like that was huge.”
Finally Parrott came up at 195 and finished the job, easily pinning his opponent 27 seconds into the match to clinch the victory. Beverly would win the 220 and 285 matches by pin and injury default respectively, but McElligott said afterwards that he was proud of his guys for hanging tough and that the big wins early made the difference.
“They have veterans so you knew that was going to happen,” McElligott said of Beverly’s comeback. “The actual biggest match was 126, Montes beating a league champ in overtime, and even Karpenko, those were huge, huge wins.”
Triton now improves to 3-0 on the season and will host Gloucester next Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Triton 42, Beverly 34
Local winners:
106: Finnley Packer by forfeit; 113: Tori Orender by forfeit; 120: Lucas Bistany pin 3:48; 126: Chris Montes 4-2 dec. (OT); 132: Hayden Salmonson pin 0:47; 138: Dylan Karpenko 7-4 dec.; 170: Doug Aylward pin 5:25; 195: Hunter Parrott pin 0:27
Records: Triton 3-0
