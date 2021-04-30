Joe Colbert had a problem. His Triton boys track team was facing its toughest test of the Fall 2 season against archrival Newburyport and his top high jumper was unavailable.
In a meet this competitive, not getting enough points in any event could've meant the difference between winning and losing, so the Triton coach called over Reilly Gagnon, his multi-talented senior star, and asked him to give it a try.
"He'd never really done it competitively in a dual meet, and with little practice he went over and won the high jump and helped us win the meet," Colbert said. "That's Reilly. He'll do whatever we need with a smile on his face."
Triton would end up beating Newburyport 44-42, a razor thin victory in what eventually wound up being an undefeated CAL Kinney championship season. That meet, and the season as a whole, proved to be Gagnon's coming out party, as the standout hurdler, sprinter and jumper elevated himself from an excellent though under-the-radar performer to one of the top all-around athletes in the league.
Taking to the sport
Coming into high school Gagnon had never run track before. He has always played soccer in the fall and previously played lacrosse in the spring, but after switching to outdoor track he discovered that he had a knack for the 400-meter hurdles. He earned a handful of varsity opportunities and eventually qualified for states.
"I had never done track before so I was just doing my thing, and it was a whole new experience. It was a bit overwhelming at first, but it was fun," Gagnon said. "The track team, especially my freshman year, there were a lot of great guys and seniors who helped make me feel a part of the team."
Once he was committed to the sport Gagnon enjoyed a breakout sophomore year, which culminated with his helping lead the outdoor track team to the 2019 Division 4 state championship. Gagnon was part of the 4x400 relay that clinched the title, helping hold off Amesbury in the decisive race.
"It was a great season, it was so fun," Gagnon said. "I didn't really get to experience track my freshman year, so sophomore year was my first real experience and because I'd already done all the awkward first year stuff, I could get focused on actually competing.
Gagnon was primed for a big junior year, helping lead the indoor track team to a share of the CAL Kinney title, but then the pandemic hit and his outdoor season was lost. Colbert said he'd been building towards a huge spring and if he'd gotten the chance to compete he may have established himself on the statewide level right then.
Instead, Gagnon had to wait more than a year before track finally returned in the Fall 2 season, but throughout that hiatus he made sure he'd be ready whenever the time came.
"I was working with my sprint coach, we worked on a club practice type thing," Gagnon said. "He was giving me workouts to do so I could stay in shape over the summer. I wasn't doing too much but I was doing enough to stay in shape and stay active during the pandemic."
A whole new experience
When Triton track finally returned to action, the team found itself with lower numbers than usual thanks to the unique circumstances surrounding the season. As a result, Gagnon couldn't just focus on his normal indoor events, he needed to branch out into new ones like the 55-meter hurdles as well.
"I had to learn basically how to actually hurdle, because before this the 400 hurdles I kind of just did it, but this year I had to spend more time learning how to hurdle, and it was great," Gagnon said, referring to the more technical aspects of the discipline. "I actually figured it out, and it was great to actually learn how to do it, now I completely understand."
By season's end, Gagnon owned the area's top mark in the long jump (20-9), was tied for best in the 300 (37.74), ranked third in the 55 hurdles (8.54) and tied for fifth in the high jump (5-8). He also helped Triton earn the league's top marks in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays and generally brought a great vibe to the program.
"He's a fun kid to coach and a fun kid to watch compete because he really loves doing it," Colbert said. "Some kids are really good and really serious, and Reilly is serious but he knows how to have a good time. Everyone loves him, he's been soccer captain twice, he's popular kid and a real leader."
Following his graduation this spring, Gagnon plans to run Division 1 track at the University of Rhode Island. Because he didn't get to compete as a junior last spring, he said he will technically have to complete a tryout for his spot on the team. Yet while he's confident in his abilities and believes he can prove himself, he's also excited about URI's chemical engineering program, so he's looking forward to becoming a Ram whether he winds up running track or not.
In the meantime, he has high hopes for this coming spring when the Vikings finally get to defend their Division 4 state title, and Colbert said he believes the best is yet to come.
"I do, I think now he'll be focused on track, he loves soccer just as much and that's been a huge part of his life, but going forward, I don't think he's scratched the surface of his ability," Colbert said. "I think there are big things in store for him down there [at URI]."
