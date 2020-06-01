Thanks to their outstanding achievements both athletically and academically, Triton's Tyler Godfrey and Triton's Sarah Harrington have been named the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Month for April.
Godfrey was a star for the Triton boys hockey team this winter, anchoring the Vikings' defense en route to earning All-Cape Ann League honors. With his help, Triton allowed 1.75 goals per game and allowed just one goal in 16 of its 24 games. He was no slouch on the offensive end either, notching six goals and 13 assists for 19 points — fourth on the team. He was also named Daily News Boys Hockey MVP after leading the Vikings to the Division 2 North Finals.
Even with all the work he puts into athletics (he's also the starting catcher for the baseball team), Godfrey puts even more work into academics. The senior has already committed to play baseball at MIT next year while pursuing a degree in engineering.
"It's all about managing your time," Godfrey said. "Especially when you have hockey practices that could be at 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. or any other time, you need to be able to stay organized and make sure you get everything done on time."
Godfrey is leaving Triton on a bit of a sour note, having to miss his senior baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he's making the best of it as he continues to work hard and prepare for the next chapter of his academic and athletic career at MIT.
"It's not as terrible as it could be for me because I have four years of baseball ahead of me, but I really feel for my teammates who aren't continuing on to play," Godfrey said. "I'm lucky enough to have a weight bench at my house so I can continue to work out, and as a catcher I'm able to do a lot of drills at home to stay sharp."
Harrington, a three-time CAL All-Star, had a big winter on the track for the CAL Kinney Division champion Vikings. She set a new personal record in the 2-mile at the CAL Meet, running a time of 11:44.04 to take first place. Harrington also added a third-place finish in the 2-mile and a fourth-place finish in the mile at the CAL Championships as well as an eighth-place finish in the two-mile at the Division 4 Championships.
But when it comes to balancing school and athletics, Harrington makes it clear that school is always the priority.
"Academics always come first," said Harrington, who boasts a 4.42 GPA. "It can get tough at times, but I've learned how to manage things so I can get all of my work done and still compete."
Unfortunately for Harrington and countless other spring athletes, she is missing out on her junior spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She's still able to stay in shape since running is one of the few activities still permitted, but she still feels for her senior teammates who won't put on the uniform again.
"We had a really talented class of seniors, so it's tough to not see them get to finish off their careers," said Harrington. "It's been tough to prepare for the season and then have it not happen and it's a little scary to not know what's going to happen with the fall season yet. But at the same time, we're all trying to keep a positive mindset and just see what happens."
