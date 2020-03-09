Two wins from state title, Triton hockey embracing special season

BYFIELD — Triton hockey’s greatest season in 30 years didn’t begin on opening night against Lynnfield at the McVann-O’Keefe Arena in Peabody, nor did it begin on the first day of tryouts back in early December.
It began at the crack of dawn all the way back on a warm June morning last summer, when the returning members of the Triton hockey team gathered at Salisbury Beach for their first group workout of the summer.
“There’s been a tradition over the years of running beach workouts,” said Triton senior forward Brad Killion. “Usually at 6 a.m. we’ll head to the beach, we’ll do what we can there, and once school started up we’re in the weight room working hard and getting ready for the season.”
“It’s really paid off,” he added.
Coming off a breakthrough season that saw the Vikings reach the Division 2 North semifinals for the first time in recent memory, Triton attacked this offseason with a renewed vigor, believing that an even bigger prize could lie within reach. The result has been nothing short of spectacular, as tonight the Vikings will face Lincoln-Sudbury in the program’s first appearance in the sectional finals since 1990.
Should Triton win tonight’s Division 2 North Final, which will take place at the Tsongas Center in Lowell starting at 5:30 p.m., it will punch its ticket to the TD Garden and have an opportunity to play for it’s first-ever state championship.
“It’s been memorable, to think we have something this special,” said junior forward James Tatro. “It’s unreal to think, knowing we have a chance to make some history.”
Triton is coming off arguably the biggest win in program history, a 2-1 overtime win over a Masconomet that had already beaten the Vikings twice in the regular season. Triton led for much of the game before Masconomet tied it up in the second period, but once the game went to overtime it didn’t take long before defenseman Tyler Godfrey flew into the zone to put a shot on net, which was scooped up off the rebound and poked in by Cael Kohan for the stunning game-winner.
“It was a crazy scene,” Tatro said of the celebration afterwards. “We were just so excited that we beat them again.”
“When Cael put that overtime goal in it was so surreal,” said Killion, who grew up watching Triton hockey as the younger brother of former players Joe and Jack Killion.
In a way the win mirrored Triton’s signature win of last season, when the Vikings also upset the top-seeded Chieftains in the sectional quarterfinals after having lost to them twice in the regular season. That win was followed up by a tough 8-3 loss to Boston Latin in the semis, however, a difficult experience that the Vikings say has prepared them for tonight.
“We can’t let our highs be too high,” Godfrey said. “It also helps that we’ve gone through it before, almost everyone played in the two games last year that are seeing significant ice time, so we have experience and we can use that to our advantage.”
Triton (17-4-2) has consistently played well since the beginning of the season, but the Viking players did point to a number of moments that helped prepare them for the postseason. There were the two losses to Masconomet and a painful 5-2 loss to archrival Newburyport, but there was also the comeback win over Division 1 power Wellesley, in which the Vikings scored two third-period goals to pull out a thrilling 2-1 win.
“We knew right then and there that we could compete with the best teams in the state,” Killion said.
It’s been a total team effort to get Triton this far, well beyond just All-CAL centerpieces Godfrey, Killion and Tatro and CAL All-Star defensemen Brady Lindholm and Connor Kohan. All of the team’s lines have produced, and most critical of all has been the emergence of freshman goalie Wes Rollins, who stepped in after the graduation of All-CAL netminder Ben Fougere and has come up huge in crucial moments for the Vikings. Killion made a point to shout out his chiropractor Richard MacDonald too.
Coach Ryan Sheehan has frequently and positively compared his team to a pack of dogs who love to work hard and love to be together, and he’s said throughout the team’s run how happy he is to see their work paying off.
Yet one way or the other, the team’s season will be over by this time next week. Whether it ends tonight or this weekend celebrating a state championship, the Vikings are enjoying every moment they have left together.
“It’s been amazing, every day it’s a blast showing up to the rink, being with all the guys and everyone in a good mood ready to go,” Godfrey said. “It’s special and we know it and we want to make the most of it, because it doesn’t come around that often.”
***
Division 2 North Final
Triton vs. Lincoln-Sudbury
Monday, March 9, 5:30 p.m.
Tsongas Center, Lowell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.