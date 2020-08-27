It’s not easy to stand out in a sport as competitive as tennis, but over the past decade we saw a handful of standouts who were not only among the best on the North Shore, but in the entire state. Whether they turned in dominant four-year careers or broke out with one or two outstanding seasons, here are the best of the best from the past decade of tennis in Greater Newburyport.
Ryan Swanson
Pentucket, 2011
Served as Pentucket’s No. 1 singles player for three years. Two-time All-CAL selection earned CAL Player of the Year honors in 2011. Led Pentucket to undefeated 16-0 regular season and CAL championship in 2011. Went 21-2 overall as a senior. Three-time Team MVP. Helped Pentucket win two CAL Tournament titles. Finished career with 62-14 overall record. Went on to play Division 3 college tennis at Roger Williams, where he was a seven-time All-Conference selection. Was twice honored as First Team All-Conference selection for doubles.
Chris Kirkpatrick
Newburyport, 2014
Newburyport High’s top boys tennis player of the decade. Two-time All-CAL selection went undefeated as a senior to earn CAL Player of the Year honors in 2014. Also had only one loss as a junior in 2013. Standout on USTA circuit ranked as high as No. 49 in New England for boys 18 and under. Played in USTA Junior Team Tennis Nationals in South Carolina in 2012. Also competed for Newburyport Nor’easter USTA Junior team and reached sectionals six times. Went on to play Division 3 college tennis at Endicott College, where he was a four-time First Team All-Conference singles selection.
John DiDonato
Triton, 2014
Helped lead Triton boys tennis to best season in program history in 2014. Went 17-2 overall and 8-1 against CAL competition at second singles. Earned All-CAL honors as league’s top second singles player. Helped Vikings to school record 13 wins while reaching Division 3 North semifinals, the program’s deepest ever tournament run. Named Team MVP. Also enjoyed strong junior year at second singles, earning Team Most Improved Player award. Went on to play tennis at Salem State, helping lead team to 2018 Little East championship as a senior.
Travis Mihalchik
Triton, 2015
Served as Triton’s No. 1 singles player all four years of high school. Went 12-5 at No. 1 singles as a senior captain, earning Team MVP honors while leading Vikings to state tournament appearance. Helped Triton to best season in school history as a junior, leading Vikings to program-record 13 wins while reaching Division 3 North semifinals, the program’s deepest ever tournament run. Went 10-8 as a junior at No. 1 singles and 9-7 as a sophomore.
Matt Bellino
Amesbury, 2016
After spending two years living in Italy with his grandparents, Matt Bellino returned to Amesbury for his senior year in 2016 and immediately established himself as one of the state’s top players. Went undefeated in CAL competition at No. 1 singles, helping Amesbury to share of CAL Baker title while beating Pentucket’s Connor Aulson en route to CAL Open title. Won North Sectional title and reached final four of individual state tournament. Earned CAL Player of the Year honors and was named Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic. Went on to play Division 1 college tennis at Siena.
Connor Aulson
Pentucket, 2017
Served as Pentucket’s No. 1 singles player all four years of high school. Three-time All-CAL selection earned CAL Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2017. Reached North Finals in individual state tournament as a senior and led Pentucket to Division 3 North Finals as well. Led Pentucket to four straight CAL Kinney championships. Went 27-2 overall as a senior to earn Boston Globe All-Scholastic honors. Finished career with 79-18 record. Named Eagle-Tribune Tennis Player of the Decade. Currently plays Division 2 college tennis at Bentley University.
Matt Nardone
Amesbury, 2019
Four-year standout was area’s most decorated player of the decade. Four-time All-CAL selection was two-time CAL Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019. Served as Amesbury’s No. 1 singles player for three years after playing No. 2 singles behind fellow All-Decade selection Matt Bellino as a freshman. Helped lead Amesbury to share of CAL Baker title in 2016 and to its best tournament run in program history as a senior, leading the Indians Division 3 North Finals in 2019. Regularly made deep runs in the state individual tournament, twice reaching state quarterfinals. Went 17-2 overall as a senior. Ranked inside top 25 in New England on USTA circuit. Currently plays Division 1 college tennis at Siena.
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
