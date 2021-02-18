NEWBURYPORT — This has been a banner year for Newburyport basketball, with both the boys and girls teams running the table in the regular season to make sure this strange pandemic-altered season goes down as one for the books.
Now with Wednesday’s decisive wins in the CAL vs. Cancer Tournament semifinals, the Clippers are only one win away from finishing up dual undefeated seasons.
Newburyport romped to victory in both of its games on Wednesday, with the boys beating No. 4 seed Triton 69-45 while the girls raced past No. 4 seed North Reading 60-29. The Clippers pulled ahead by double digits well before halftime in both and were never threatened down the stretch.
“I love their effort and I really do enjoy this team so much,” said Newburyport boys coach Dave Clay after his team’s win. “We just want to stay together as long as we can.”
All hands on deck
For the boys, Triton kept things close into the second quarter, with Dylan Wilkinson keying a 7-0 run near the end of the first to make it a 14-13 Newburyport lead after one. Newburyport standout Jacob Robertson had been held scoreless to that point too, but then the dam broke in the second when he knocked down back to back 3-pointers to give the Clippers some daylight.
After that Newburyport’s reserves took over, with senior Charlie Cahalane, Finn Sullivan, James Scali and Henry Acton combining for 11 points off the bench in the second to push the Clipper’s lead to 32-21 heading into the break.
Once in the third it was Max Gagnon’s turn to shine, as the junior scored 10 of his 13 points in the quarter to effectively push the game out of reach.
“All the work I’ve put in, seeing it go in builds confidence,” said Gagnon, a three-year starter who rarely called his own number early in his career. “We shoot a lot and we have a bunch of good shooters, so I fill in with them.”
Robertson delivered the exclamation point with three more 3-pointers after Gagnon’s surge, and he finished with a game-high 20 points. Wilkinson was Triton’s top scorer with 12 points despite significant attention from the Clipper defense and Brendan Dennis added eight points off the bench.
“Playing one more game was great for our guys, a send off for them is appropriate,” said Triton coach Ted Schruender, whose team finishes 3-8. “When we played our last game we didn’t know if it would be their last game or not, so to be able to have a last game is great. And even if it’s not the conditions we would like in a normal season, it doesn’t take anything away from who they are as people, they’re fine young men, all of those guy that I have as seniors.”
Defensive dominance
When the girls took over shortly after the boys wrapped up, the Clippers wasted no time putting the game out of reach. Newburyport immediately jumped out to a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and at one point led 26-4 in the second before the Hornets began to regroup. The lead was 37-12 at halftime, and despite playing all five of the team’s reserves the majority of the third quarter Newburyport still held the Hornets to three points in the third to keep it 45-15.
Given how Newburyport saw its season end at North Reading’s hands in last winter’s Division 2 North semifinals, Wednesday’s dominant performance was a marked example of how much the Clippers have already improved.
“I think they play with confidence and our defense dictates the whole game,” said Newburyport girls coach Karen Grutchfield. and when they play really hard, tough defense, they gain confidence and I think our offense flows, and when they’re not playing smart defense things don’t go as well. And that’s all within our control, that’s just hard work, so they’re playing strong and they’re playing confident and everything flows from the defense.”
Emma Foley led the Clippers with 14 points, and collectively nine of the team’s 10 available players got on the scoresheet. Jackie Doucette had a particularly impactful game, scoring 8 points along with 16 rebounds, and North Reading’s Brianne Slattery led the Hornets with 12 points.
With the win, the Newburyport girls will host perennial league powerhouse Pentucket for the CAL vs. Cancer Tournament championship. The Clippers won the first meeting on the road earlier this month, and Grutchfield said her team wouldn’t have wanted their season to wind down any other way.
“I’m excited, I think if we play our best we can beat them. It’s going to be a tough game but it’s a great way to end, that’s what you want, that’s what you aspire to, to play the best team, because it’s more meaningful. So I’m excited and I think the kids are excited.”
The girls final will tip off on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Newburyport High, while the boys will follow right afterwards with their final against North Reading at 5:45 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Newburyport 69, Triton 45
CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Semifinals
Triton (45): Scibetta 1-0-2, Liebert 1-3-5, Wilkinson 4-3-12, McHale 1-0-2, Odoy 2-2-6, N. Dupuis 2-0-4, Tate 0-0-0, Lentz 1-0-2, Leonard 1-2-4, Ciaramitaro 0-0-0, Dennis 4-0-8, G. Dupuis 0-0-0, Butler 0-0-0, Olson 0-0-0.
Newburyport (69): Fehlner 1-2-5, Brown 1-0-3, Bovee 0-0-0, Acton 1-1-3, Scali 1-0-3, Sullivan 1-0-3, White 0-0-0, Cahalane 4-0-9, Gagnon 5-0-13, Robertson 7-1-20, Cullen 0-0-0, Ward 3-0-6, Jahn 2-0-4, Thoreson 0-0-0.
3-pointers: T — Wilkinson; N — Robertson 5, Gagnon 3, Fehlner, Brown, Scali, Sullivan, Cahalane
Triton (3-8): 11 10 14 10 — 45
Newburyport (11-0): 14 18 24 13 — 69
Girls Basketball
Newburyport 60, North Reading 29
CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Semifinals
Newburyport (60): Doucette 3-2-8, McElhinney 3-1-8, Ward 1-0-2, Gillingham 3-3-9, Leah Metsker 3-0-6, Foley 7-0-14, Loughran 2-1-5, Affolter 2-0-4, Pavao 0-0-0, Lizzie Metsker 2-0-4.
3-pointers: McElhinney
North Reading (5-6): 2 10 3 14 — 29
Newburyport (11-0): 16 21 8 15 — 60
