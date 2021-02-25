The 2020-21 basketball season is officially in the books, and in terms of on-court accomplishment this winter was a rousing success for the local teams. Newburyport boys basketball completed a perfect season for its third straight CAL Kinney title, the Newburyport girls went undefeated in the regular season to dethrone six-time defending CAL champ Pentucket, and Pentucket bounced back to win the CAL vs. Cancer championship to wrap up another outstanding year.
But off the court? This season did not go smoothly, and for every team COVID-19 proved itself the toughest opponent they'd ever faced.
In one way or another every local team was affected by the pandemic. Everyone had to adjust to the new safety protocols and the reality of playing with masks and without fans. Almost everyone had at least one game cancelled or rescheduled due to a coronavirus-related issue, and several teams saw significant disruptions due to either a positive test within the program or due to local concerns of rising case numbers in the area.
And in the most extreme case, Georgetown's boys and girls teams saw their seasons shut down entirely midway through the year due to an outbreak within the programs.
Compared to the fall season, this winter was tough. The Amesbury programs and the Pentucket boys all effectively had to play their entire seasons in a two-week sprint after their respective pauses. By the time the Pentucket boys played their first game on Jan. 22, Newburyport was already 6-0 and had basically locked up the CAL Kinney title, and Georgetown's season was already over.
The Georgetown boys shutdown was especially tough to swallow, as the Royals were 5-0 at the time and looked primed to make a strong push for CAL supremacy. The fact they never got to play Newburyport or Hamilton-Wenham is a huge bummer, and the only consolation is that Newburyport's last-minute replacement game against Amesbury — an overtime thriller in which Amesbury star Cam Keliher dropped 44 points and Newburyport's Jacob Robertson hit a buzzer beater to force OT – turned out to be the game of the year.
As difficult and disjointed as the season was, it did at least finish on a high note. Unlike in the fall, the CAL did successfully put on a series of league tournaments to wrap up the year, providing some postseason drama to the final weeks.
The Triton boys scoreboard watching as Pentucket and Amesbury battled in the regular season finale, waiting to learn if they'd make the tournament field? The Pentucket girls spoiling Newburyport's perfect season to win the tournament title? The Amesbury girls washing the CAL Baker field to finish their chaotic year with a trophy? If you're a player or a coach those are the kind of experiences you remember forever, so it was awesome to see at least a few of those memories made in a year where so many opportunities have been lost.
Keliher, Hallinan within reach of 1,000
In terms of long-term career totals, this pandemic-shortened season was devastating for top players who might have otherwise made a strong push up their school's scoring leaderboards under normal circumstances. Newburyport's Jacob Robertson (930 points) was prevented from becoming the fifth boy in school history to reach 1,000 points, and Georgetown's Justin Murphy, Harrison Lien and Jack Lucido all saw their chances of reaching the mark effectively wiped out, especially after their season was cut short after only five games.
There are still two local players who could still reach 1,000 points next year even with the disruption caused by the pandemic this winter, those being Amesbury's Cam Keliher and Avery Hallinan.
Keliher, who has started for Amesbury and been a productive scorer since his freshman year, enjoyed a huge breakout as a junior this winter. The standout guard led Amesbury with 17.8 points per game and finished with 214 points in 12 games, including a monster 44-point eruption to nearly upset undefeated Newburyport.
Keliher now enters his senior year with 582 points, meaning he will need to score 418 to reach 1,000, which he could do by averaging roughly 20 points per game over a normal 20-game season. That's no small feat, but Newburyport's Parker McLaren and Triton's Will Parsons have made up larger deficits as seniors to reach 1,000 in recent years.
Hallinan should be a much safer bet to reach 1,000, as she now stands at 736 career points entering her senior year. Hallinan averaged 16.5 points per game as a junior to tally 198 points in 12 games and would only need to average 13.2 points per game over a 20-game schedule to reach the 264 points she needs to reach the mark.
One other local who should reach 1,000 next year is Governor's Academy star Will Batchelder. The Newburyport resident had 964 points in three seasons split between St. John's Prep and Governor's following his repeat-sophomore year last winter but did not get to play this year due to the pandemic. As long as Governor's can get back on the court next year, Batchelder should easily reach 1,000.
