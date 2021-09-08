Upcoming High School Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 9
Field Hockey
Newburyport at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.
Golf
Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Football
Pentucket at Austin Prep, 6 p.m.; Masconomet at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Randolph at Triton, 7 p.m.; Boston Latin at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Golf
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick, 4:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Pentucket at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Everett at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Boys Cross Country
Methuen at Newburyport, 9:30 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Methuen at Newburyport, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Boys Soccer
Newburyport at Pentucket, 12 p.m.
