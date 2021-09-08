Upcoming High School Schedule

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photoQuarterback Finn Sullivan and Newburyport start their season on Friday when they host Masconomet at 6:30 p.m.

 Michael Springer

Thursday, Sept. 9

Field Hockey

Newburyport at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.

Golf

Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 5:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Football

Pentucket at Austin Prep, 6 p.m.; Masconomet at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Randolph at Triton, 7 p.m.; Boston Latin at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Golf

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick, 4:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Pentucket at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Everett at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Boys Cross Country

Methuen at Newburyport, 9:30 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Methuen at Newburyport, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Boys Soccer

Newburyport at Pentucket, 12 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you