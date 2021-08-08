NORTH READING — Mark Anthony Glickman certainly picked a good time to throw his best outing of the summer.
The Newburyport native, former Triton grad and current Roger Williams right-hander tossed a complete-game gem to lift the Rowley NorEasters to a 2-0 win over the North Shore Storm in the third and decisive game of their best-of-three playoff series Sunday afternoon.
Glickman scattered only three hits over the seven-inning shutout that took him just 83 pitches to complete.
“He pitched a great game,” said NorEaster coach Tim Southall. “I think he had a no-hitter going in the fifth inning. He just was in command all day and the defense was great behind him. We turned a couple of double plays that really helped us out.
“It was just a good game all around.”
The win means that the sixth-seeded NorEasters (15-6) upset the third-seeded Storm (15-11) to advance to the North Shore Baseball League semifinals. After losing the first game of the best-of-three series, NorEaster pitchers Levi Burrill and Glickman combined to hold the Storm to just one run over the final two games.
“I’m very much proud of the guys,” said Southall. “We had an extended layoff heading into this series, we hadn’t played a game in nine days. But the pitching staff was great, and offensively we’ve done enough to get by.
“I’m very proud of the guys.”
Glickman’s only tough spot came in the sixth inning after a leadoff walk and base hit. The runner on second advanced to third on a fly ball to right field, but with men on first and third and only one out, the NorEasters executed a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning in dramatic fashion. Ethan Belt corralled the grounder and tossed it to Gus Flaherty who then whipped it over to Will Frain at first base to end the inning.
Rowley’s two runs came on three hits in the second inning. Frain, who homered in Saturday’s win, led off with a single and was tripled home by the red-hot Jacob Deziel. Shortstop Noah Lucier then sacrificed Deziel home with a fly ball to deep center field to give the NorEasters all of the cushion they would need.
Over the three-game series, Merrimac’s Deziel had a pair of home runs along with Sunday’s triple.
“Deziel had another big day for us,” said Southall. “Him and Will, those guys have been really pacing us these last few days.”
The NorEasters will now play either the Kingston Night Owls or the Northeast Tides in the semis. Game 3 of that series was being played Sunday night.
Either way, the best-of-five semifinal series will start Monday at either Haverhill’s Trinity Stadium or Beverly’s Cooney Field. Start time for a first pitch has not yet been announced.
