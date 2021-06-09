Zach Coffey had just completed an internship at Wintrust Wealth Management in Chicago.
Coffey loved Wintrust, and Wintrust was impressed with Coffey. The firm offered the West Newbury resident a job, and many figured a lucrative and rewarding career was being launched.
Although tempted, Coffey couldn’t pull the trigger. His business was in Smithfield, Rhode Island. And it was unfinished business with the Bryant University lacrosse ream.
He was going to use the extra year the NCAA granted athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and play as a fifth-year senior this spring. It worked out well, to say the least. He was All-New England and repeated as first-team All-Northeast Conference.
This spring in 13 games he had 6 goals, 1 assist, 25 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers.
Coffey said, “I wanted to come back and get my MBA and finish what I started.”
The 6-3, 210-pound defender enjoyed an all-star season and Bryant nearly played giant-killer in the NCAA Tournament.
In their tourney opener, the Bulldogs nearly stunned Virginia, which went on to repeat as NCAA champs. Bryant led by two late in the third quarter before falling 13-11 in Charlottesville.
“We were the better team for three quarters,” said Coffey, a football and lacrosse standout who played two years at Central Catholic before transferring to Governor’s Academy in Byfield.
“We played as hard as we could. The stars just weren’t aligned. We had to play perfect. But we were putting Bryant on the map, a tiny school in Rhode Island.”
NO-BRAINER
Coffey called the decision to return “a win-win situation, a no-brainer.”
He has a 3.4 GPA and will be picking up his MBA in global finance in a couple months.
It was a wild ride and COVID played a big part in it.
He was living in an off-campus apartment in Providence and one of his roommates caught COVID.
“It spread like wildfire,” said Coffey, who is staying in shape for a possible shot to play professionally. “I got it in the fall so it wasn’t that bad.”
Bryant was beyond lucky. It almost had to end its season before its Cinderella run through the league tournament, upsetting the No. 1 and 2 seeds, both on the road, and then the classic vs. UVA.
Coffey explained, “We had multiple COVIDs. We were a positive test away from not finishing the season. We cancelled a game. The sacrifices were unparalled but to look back it was all worth it.”
LIVES UP TO NAME
Coffey excelled at hockey, football and baseball growing up. He found lacrosse late thank to mom, Jill Coffey, who played in high school.
Zach recalled, “I switched to lacrosse, Pentucket Youth Lacrosse, with Danny Healey (who played at Colgate). My mom was a pretty big influence. She got me into it and the rest is history.”
This Coffey house is definitely not decaf.
Dad, Tom Coffey, was a star linebacker for Andover High’s Eastern Mass. Super Bowl teams in the mid-’70s. And Zach’s sister Kiley set the bar high for him.
Kiley was a first-team Division 3 All-American lacrosse player for Trinity College in 2018.
“When we were younger, we were super competitive,” he said. “Dad would let us go at it. We’d duke it out. Now I appreciate all the cool stuff she did. I wanted to live up to the Coffey name.”
