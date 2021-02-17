What to expect heading into Wednesday's CAL Tournament semifinals 

The Cape Ann League Tournament semifinals are set to begin Wednesday afternoon, providing much of the league one last opportunity to make a statement and earn a shot at the tournament trophy this Friday. How does each team stack up? Here’s a look at each semifinal game involving a local team and how the matchup could play out.
Boys Basketball
CAL KINNEY
No. 4 Triton (3-7, 3-7) at No. 1 Newburyport (10-0, 9-0)
Newburyport has been a wagon all season, but crucially the Clippers have found ways to win all types of games. Newburyport has won a pair of 3-point games, including its Feb. 5 overtime thriller against Amesbury, and it has blown teams out, including it’s back-to-back wins by 28 and 36 against Amesbury and Pentucket at midseason.
Newburyport’s Feb. 3 win over Triton was somewhere in the middle, a decisive 63-48 win in which three Clippers scored in double figures, led by Player of the Year contender Jacob Robertson with 20 points. Triton had three players score in double figures that day too and would need a similarly strong team performance to upset the Clippers, but beyond that Triton will need a career showing from senior Kyle Odoy, especially on the defensive end of the floor.
CAL BAKER
No. 4 Amesbury (3-8, 3-6) at No. 1 Hamilton-Wenham (9-2, 7-2)
These teams met in late January, with the Generals cruising to a 69-46 triumph. Hamilton-Wenham’s overall size up front with starters Carter Coffey, Ryan Hutchinson, Ryan Monahan and Markus Nordin — all of whom are nightly double-double threats — is tough to handle, and the Indians will certainly have to come to play defensively. Nordin is coming off a triple-double performance in an Hamilton win; Monahan recently notched a 20-20 game with points and rebounds; Hutchinson has led the squad in scoring multiple times this year and provides consistency on both ends of the court; and the burly Coffey is one of the most physically imposing (and offensively gifted) floor generals that the area has to offer.
If Amesbury wants to pull off the upset, it will need a big game from leading scorer Cam Keliher (18.6 ppg). He scored 44 points in a game earlier this month and is capable of lighting it up from deep (36 threes on the year) on any given night.
Girls Basketball
CAL KINNEY
No. 4 North Reading (5-5, 5-5) at No. 1 Newburyport (10-0, 9-0)
Despite it’s .500 record, North Reading presents a formidable challenge to undefeated Newburyport and should not be underestimated. The Hornets are the defending Division 2 North champions and are led by one of the region’s most accomplished coaches in Bob Romeo, now in his second season leading North Reading.
North Reading also beat Newburyport in the Division 2 North semifinals last winter, but when the two met again on Feb. 10 the Clippers’ depth, size and overall talent proved superior. Newburyport won a 45-34 grind thanks in large part to a big second quarter run keyed by senior co-captains and six-footers Abigail Gillingham and Leah Metsker.
Sarah Gerber is North Reading’s lone senior this year, and when the two teams last met sophomore Faith Newton led the Hornets with 13 points.
No. 3 Lynnfield (6-5, 5-4) at No. 2 Pentucket (9-1, 8-1)
Pentucket and Lynnfield have played twice already this year and both previous games were decisive wins for Pentucket. Pentucket won the first meeting 58-39 and the second game 48-30, and in both instances Pentucket rolled to victory thanks to a balanced scoring effort across the lineup. Case in point, Arielle Cleveland’s team-high 11 points in the second game was the highest total by a Pentucket player in either game against Lynnfield.
Though neither game was ever in doubt, one factor working in Lynnfield’s favor is that it’s one of the few teams to consistently score against Pentucket’s relentless defense. The Pioneers were responsible for two of the four games where Pentucket allowed at least 30 points this winter, meaning if Lynnfield could muster a similar level of offense while holding Pentucket down, it could potentially pull off an upset.
CAL BAKER
No. 4 Hamilton-Wenham (3-8, 3-6) at No. 1 Amesbury (7-3, 7-2)
The top-seeded Indians will certainly present challenges for Hamilton-Wenham, a team they beat handily (64-31) just last week. In fact, Amesbury has beaten each of the other three Baker Division tournament teams by double digits. If Hamilton-Wenham is going to have a chance at an upset, it’ll need top-tier performances from the likes of Jane Maguire (team-best 8.1 points) and Abby Simon (team-high 9.4 rebounds). The Generals are certainly capable of knocking down shots from deep, with Maguire having hit eight treys this winter and Sarah Cooke pumping in 11 shots from deep.
They’ll hope to contain scoring machine Avery Hallinan, who enters the postseason with a scoring average of 17.6 points for Amesbury. Hallinan has had individual games of 32, 26, 22 and 21 points this season and has drilled seven triples. Gabby Redford (7.2 points) is another shooter to watch out for.
Boys Hockey
No. 4 North Reading (4-6-1, 2-6-1) at No. 1 Triton (8-1-1, 8-1)
North Reading is a potentially dangerous opponent for Triton heading into the semifinals. Yes, the Vikings have gone 2-0 against the Hornets this winter, but when they last met this past Friday North Reading nearly denied Triton it’s share of the CAL title. That game was tied 2-2 late before James Tatro scored the game-winner with about three minutes to play, and since then the Hornets nearly played spoiler again with another close loss to Newburyport before blowing out Pentucket in Monday’s first round matchup.
This time Triton will be well rested after playing North Reading for its fourth game in five days, and the Vikings will lean on captain Brady Lindholm and senior Trevor Quigley on defense to keep the red hot Hornets at bay.
No. 3 Lynnfield (6-4-3, 3-4-2) at No. 2 Newburyport (8-1-1, 8-1)
Newburyport and Lynnfield have played two exciting games this winter, with the Clippers winning both after beating the Pioneers 1-0 in their first meeting and 3-1 in the second. Ryan Archer scored the lone winner on Jan. 22 before the Clippers took control with three unanswered goals in the Jan. 30 rematch.
The crucial advantage for Newburyport has been on defense, as the Clippers have shut out the Pioneers in five of six periods they’ve played so far. Blue liners Owen Spence and Tucker St. Lawrence have been terrific for Newburyport, and senior goalie Jackson Marshall has made a tremendous impact since returning from his torn ACL.
Wednesday’s CAL Tournament Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kinney Division
Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Lynnfield at North Reading, 5 p.m.
Baker Division
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 6 p.m.
Ipswich at Manchester Essex, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kinney Division
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5 p.m.
North Reading at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.
Baker Division
Manchester Essex at Ipswich, 2 p.m.
Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
North Reading at Triton, 3 p.m.
Lynnfield at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
