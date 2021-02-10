That certain group of ex-New York Giants had to be enjoying the game on Sunday night.
The ex-N.Y. Giants of 2007, of course. Or, make that, the ex-N.Y. Giants’ 2007 defense.
Like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2020 defense, it had what appeared to be an impossible task.
They had to slow down a living legend in the throes of his prime.
The Giants had to “contain” Tom Brady, then having won three Super Bowls, in the midst of a perfect season, toting a career winning percentage of 79.4.
The Bucs had to “contain” Patrick Mahomes, the defending Super Bowl champ and winner of 83.0 percent of his career starts.
The irony is that the Giants and the Bucs had similar intel.
They both had played the Patriots in 2007, and the Chiefs in 2020, more than respectively. The Pats-Giants was in the final week of the season and the Chiefs-Bucs on Nov. 29.
The Giants and Bucs both lost close games to these “superpowers” by a field goal. Which apparently meant something to the losing team.
“Last time that we played them, they got off to a fast start and we never recovered and lost by three,” said Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, whose defense allowed Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill a whopping 203 yards in the first quarter of their earlier game.
“This time,” said Bowles after the Super Bowl stunner, “we thought we’d clean up some mistakes and try to cover them up a little bit.”
The 2007 Giants defenders, too, realized Brady had too much time to throw and Randy Moss got by the safeties too many times.
“One, we had to find ways to get more pressure on Brady. That was No. 1,” recalled Peter Giunta (pronounced JUN-ta), a Salem native who was a defensive assistant on the 2007 Giants and now coaches with the New Orleans Saints. “Two, we couldn’t give up the big plays, especially to (Randy) Moss. He killed us.”
Pressure?
Brady in the Super Bowl against the Giants and Mahomes on Sunday had never seen pressure like that in their careers.
Brady was sacked five times, but more importantly he knocked down 15 times. Two sacks were on third down. Another forced a fumble at the end of the first half when Pats were in Giants territory. And the last sack came when Brady was trying to mount a miracle comeback in the final seconds.
Well, fast-forward 13 years to Sunday night.
The only difference was the Chiefs were never in the game. Mahomes was only sacked three times, but according to an ESPN stat, he ran for 498 yards behind the line of scrimmage avoiding Bucs defenders.
That’s called pressure.
Another similarity for both teams, especially the defenses, was both teams were on the cusp of not even making the playoffs.
The Giants were 9-5 after a 6-2 start, and needing to win at least one game over the Bills (which they beat) or Patriots.
The Bucs big break was the late (Week 13) bye week, after a loss to KC (its third and four games) to fall to 7-5.
Both teams, apparently, found their way via the Wild Card route and three road games en route to the Super Bowl.
And both teams had to go through a Who’s Who of quarterbacks to win it all.
The Giants, as underdogs, beat Tony Romo (Cowboys), Brett Favre (Packers) and Brady.
The Bucs, with Brady and as underdogs, had to get past Drew Brees (Saints), Aaron Rodgers (Packers) and Mahomes.
In the end, the quarterbacks – Eli Manning in 2007 and Brady in 2020 – won the Most Valuable Player Awards.
But anybody that watched either game, knew differently.
While the Giants upset was more shocking, what the Giants and Bucs defenses did, holding the Patriots to 14 points and Chiefs to only nine points, is nothing short of remarkable.
Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, speaking for Bowles and really every defender on both the 2007 Giants and 2020 Buccaneers, probably said it best.
“You know, I think he got a little tired of hearing about how unstoppable they were,” said Arians.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@newburyportnews.com.
