Joe Clancy was ready to make a change. After more than a decade of playing and coaching high level football, the former Newburyport High and Merrimack College quarterback decided the time had come to begin the next chapter of his life.
The transition began in mid-March, when Clancy accepted a job at Mimecast, an email and web security firm. He wrapped up his work as a coach with Merrimack football when the students left for spring break and began his job training shortly after.
As it turned out, his timing was impeccable. The same week he started at his new job, the coronavirus outbreak exploded onto the national scene. It’s unclear whether or not college football will be played this fall, and while Clancy is as nervous about the implications of the pandemic as anyone, his new firm is well positioned to weather the economic storm given the amount of remote work people are doing.
“It was actually pretty crazy timing,” Clancy said. “I’ve been doing a lot of job training, it’ll be something new for me outside of football but something that it felt like it was time.”
Clancy, who re-wrote the passing record books at both Newburyport High and Merrimack during his playing career, decided to leave football primarily for personal reasons. He cited the significant time commitment that coaching required, noting that he wants to be able to dedicate the appropriate amount of time to his family as he moves forward in life.
“There are some things about coaching that involves some sacrifice,” Clancy said. “I love football but I also have other goals outside of football, things that weren’t as relevant when I was younger. It was time for me to start focusing on some other things.”
And if this is the end of Clancy’s football journey, then what a journey it was.
During his high school career, Clancy went 240 for 446 with 3,512 yards and 42 touchdown passes, including 22 touchdown passes in a single season, all of which remain program records. He also led the Clippers to a share of the Cape Ann League title in 2007 and 2008 before earning an opportunity to continue his career at Merrimack College.
Once there, Clancy established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the Northeast-10. After redshirting his freshman year and playing intermittently the following two seasons, Clancy took over as the starter in 2012 and embarked on the most prolific two-year run in school and conference history.
Clancy finished as a two-time Northeast-10 Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference pick while compiling 9,308 career passing yards and 89 touchdowns in 38 career games, ranking first in school history in career passing yards, completions and touchdowns. He also became the first player in Northeast-10 history to pass for 4,000 yards in a season, going for 4,116 yards and 48 touchdowns as a senior in 2013.
Following his graduation, Clancy continued his career in the Arena Football League, the Fall Experimental Football League and overseas in Sweden before eventually returning to Merrimack as a coach. He has spent the last three seasons as quarterbacks coach and the last two seasons as passing game coordinator, and during that time has helped the program through its transition to Division 1.
“I loved coaching, it was something that came pretty natural to me,” Clancy said. “I loved being part of the team, Merrimack has always treated me well, so anything I could do to give back, I owed them a lot.”
Clancy said he hopes to stay involved with Merrimack in some capacity, and while he may be walking away from football, he’ll always cherish the lessons and experiences the sport has provided him.
“I was really lucky, growing up in Newburyport where there’s such a rich football tradition, you understand the importance and the love of the game. That didn’t change at Merrimack, it was that and more,” Clancy said. “I’ve lived a football dream, it wasn’t always easy but it was so fun to do and I’ll always continue to love it. It’ll just be a different experience for me. I’m grateful to have gotten to do everything I did in football.”
