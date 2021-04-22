Where will he go? Projecting Freiermuth's possible landing spots in NFL

The 2021 NFL Draft is almost here, and by the end of next weekend Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth is expected to become the latest Greater Newburyport standout to earn a professional opportunity.
According to The Athletic’s 2021 NFL Draft Consensus Big Board, which ranks the top 300 draft prospects according to more than 50 analysts’ big boards, the former Penn State star is listed as the nation’s No. 50 overall prospect and as the draft’s No. 2 tight end. The 6-foot-5, 251-pound Freiermuth is generally expected to be drafted in the second round, though the former Pentucket and Brooks School standout could potentially go late in the first or early in the third depending on how things play out.
So where might Freiermuth potentially land? There are a wide range of possibilities, but based on each team’s needs and draft position, here are a handful of possibilities that seem like realistic draft destinations.
Best Fit: Jacksonville Jaguars
First Round, No. 25, Second Round, 33, 45 or Third Round, 65
For a variety of reasons the Jacksonville Jaguars would be an ideal landing spot for Freiermuth, and if you asked me to put down money they would be my bet. First, the Jaguars will be taking Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, so the team will have already found its franchise quarterback. Second, Lawrence is going to need players to throw to, and as of now Jacksonville’s tight end room consists of newly signed blocking tight end Chris Manhertz and 29-year-old James O’Shaughnessy, who had 28 catches for 262 yards and no touchdowns last fall. That won’t be good enough, so adding a player like Freiermuth would make a lot of sense.
Beyond all of those factors, the Jaguars also recently hired former Penn State tight end coach Tyler Bowen – Freiermuth’s old position coach – for the same role in Jacksonville. There is nobody in football who knows Freiermuth better, and with the Jaguars holding five selections in the top 65, including two second-round picks at 33 and 45, the team will have every opportunity to reunite the two former Nittany Lions.
Highest Pick: Indianapolis Colts
First Round, No. 21
If we’re talking about the absolute best case scenario for Freiermuth in next week’s draft, this is probably it. The Indianapolis Colts have three pressing needs – left tackle, edge rusher and hybrid tight end – and Freiermuth would represent the team’s best opportunity to address the latter through the draft.
The Colts current tight end situation isn’t anything special. Top option Jack Doyle is a two-time Pro Bowler but he’s also about to turn 31 and only had 23 catches for 251 yards last fall. Restricted free agent Mo Alie-Cox (27 years old, 31 catches, 394 yards) is a nice piece, but the Colts lack the kind of dynamic downfield threat who new quarterback Carson Wentz has traditionally favored. If the Colts can’t swing a deal to reunite Wentz with former Eagles teammate Zach Ertz, then maybe they might consider reaching for Freiermuth, who is the best comp for Ertz in the draft.
If not in the first round, Indianapolis could potentially also pull the trigger in the second round (No. 54 overall) if Freiermuth is still on the board.
The Experts Call It: Arizona Cardinals
Second Round, No. 49
If the NFL Draft were to play out exactly the way The Athletic’s Consensus Big Board projects (it won’t) then we would expect Freiermuth to go No. 50 overall to the Miami Dolphins. But considering that fellow Penn State star Mike Gesicki (53 catches, 703 yards, 6 TDs) and Durham Smythe (26 catches, 208 yards, 2 TDs) are both fourth-year pros entering their age-26 seasons for Miami, it’s hard to imagine the Dolphins expending such a valuable pick on another tight end.
So if that’s not likely to happen, the next closest spot that actually makes sense would be the Arizona Cardinals at No. 49. For all the hype about head coach Kliff Kingsbury as an offensive genius, the Cardinals only ranked 13th in the NFL in points per game (25.6) last year and were way too reliant of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was targeted more than twice as often (160 targets) as the team’s No. 2 option (Christian Kirk, 79 targets). The Cardinals are basically without a tight end too after top option Dan Arnold (31 catches, 438 yards, 4 TDs) signed with the Carolina Panthers, so Freiermuth would check a lot of boxes.
Going Hollywood: Los Angeles Chargers or Rams
Second Round, No. 47 (Chargers) or 57 (Rams)
Freiermuth spent a good portion of the offseason in southern California training for Penn State’s Pro Day, and if the chips fall a certain way it’s not hard to envision him going back once the draft is done. The Chargers are looking to fill the void left by new Patriot signee Hunter Henry, and while newly signed veteran Jared Cook has been productive, he’s also 34. Drafting Freiermuth would give second-year quarterback Justin Herbert both another weapon and a long-term option to develop alongside.
The Rams, meanwhile, are probably a longshot given their paucity of draft capital, but a Freiermuth selection can’t be ruled out. If he were still available at 57, Freiermuth would represent great value as the No. 2 tight end, and the Rams could also use another option after losing Gerald Everett in free agency.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
