Whether fall or spring, football coaches excited to have chance to play

The past couple of months have been brutal for the local high school football community. With no end to the pandemic in sight, players and coaches have been stuck in a state of limbo, unsure of whether or not they’d get a chance to take the field this coming school year.
This week the football community finally got some clarity. No, there will not be high school football this fall, but teams will still have the opportunity to play this spring if conditions have improved by then.
For those worried they were about to lose out on the whole season, that was music to their ears.
“I’m very excited that the kids have an opportunity to play,” said Newburyport football coach Ben Smolski. “The seniors still have some hope to finish their careers. That’s the worst of this whole pandemic is the seniors last spring not being able to play their sports, so for the MIAA to give an opportunity for every sport to be played is something to be grateful for.”
While there is no guarantee that football will be safe to play come late February, there is now a provisional timeline in place that teams can follow if local conditions allow and if school leaders approve. Football programs will have the opportunity to hold fall workouts and practices in compliance with the EEA safety guidelines published last week, and if all goes well, tryouts for the delayed season would begin Feb. 22.
The season would then run through April 25, giving teams enough time to play about seven games. That would be ideal for the CAL, which is now down to eight football members following Masconomet’s departure to the Northeastern Conference and could hold a full conference schedule under that timeframe.
Before anyone worries about the spring, however, the immediate question is whether or not fall practices – or any fall sports – will be permitted by local school authorities. The CAL athletic directors have been discussing plans throughout this week, and a meeting with the league principals is scheduled for Monday, at which point more decisions are expected to come.
Without knowing what news might come out of those meetings, coaches are still in something of a holding pattern, so for now programs are studying the MIAA guidance so they can be ready if and when they get the green light.
“Right now we’re all scrambling a little bit with the new information and find out what that means for us as a league and as a school,” said Pentucket co-head coach Dan Leary. “I know there’s been talk of the potential for practices so once we get the ok to work out with our kids that’s definitely something we’ll do.”
One interesting wrinkle presented by the MIAA guidance is the decision to allow athletes to participate in all four seasons. That means football players could – and probably will – try other sports like golf or soccer during the fall, and fall athletes in other sports could conceivably give football a try in the early spring.
Asked about the possibility of their players trying other sports in the fall, the local coaches contacted were all in favor.
“We’re in uncharted territory, but I’m a PE teacher so I think the more opportunity the kids have to try different sports and ways to get them active, I think it’s a great thing,” said Leary, who is also Pentucket’s boys lacrosse coach. “It’s a really positive opportunity for them, so if they want to try cross country or golf, I think it’s a great opportunity.”
Playing a high school season in the early spring does present some drawbacks. For one, this year’s seniors won’t get to play on Thanksgiving Day. The weather in early spring could also be difficult with the likelihood of cold, wet conditions for much of the season.
Despite those factors, the coaches said they’re grateful to have some hope and that they’ll be ready to play anywhere, anytime.
“When you think about February you think about cold, but I don’t think anything is colder than Thanksgiving two years ago,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen, referencing the 2018 Thanksgiving game where the Indians and Clippers faced off on an icy 15-degree morning. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed and staying ready as a coaching staff and players.”
“We’ll just shovel the field and make sure we can practice and play,” Smolski said about the prospect of early season snow. “We’ll do whatever we can to keep the field open to play, that’s our take.”
CAL assessing plans
With the MIAA’s plan for high school sports finalized and approved, it now falls to the individual schools and leagues to determine how best to proceed. The Cape Ann League’s athletic directors met Thursday to continue discussing possible plans for the fall, and on Monday there will be a meeting with the league’s principals to determine what decisions should be made. While the CAL is in a favorable position with no high risk “red” communities, the league does have five schools that are starting with remote learning, which may complicate efforts for a league-wide restart in the fall. There should be more clarity by early next week.
Amesbury Remote
Georgetown Remote
Hamilton-Wenham Hybrid
Ipswich Hybrid
Lynnfield Hybrid
Manchester Essex Remote
Newburyport Hybrid
North Reading Hybrid
Pentucket Hybrid
Rockport Remote
Triton Remote
