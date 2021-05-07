ROWLEY -- It had been nearly two years since Newburyport and Triton baseball last took the field, and the conditions couldn’t have been nicer as the two local rivals finally returned to action Thursday afternoon at Eiras Park.
Yet while there was understandable rust on both sides, the excitement to be back was evident on both sides as Newburyport rallied for a back-and-forth 10-4 win over Triton.
“It feels great to be back,” said Ryan Archer, who had three RBI on a 3 for 4 performance at the plate. “Just to be out here, win or lose, we love the atmosphere.”
Triton starting pitcher Cael Kohan and Newburyport’s Jack Fehlner settled in early and kept things scoreless heading into the fourth inning, but from there the bats caught fire as Newburyport rallied for six runs in the top of the inning, all with two outs. With the bases loaded, Lucas Stallard broke the ice with a grounder to second that was misplayed, allowing two runs to score, and from there Archer and Nick White smacked back-to-back two-run doubles to make it a 6-0 game.
The Vikings got a run back in the bottom of the fourth after Joe Abt drove in a run on a grounder, but while Triton left the bases loaded in that frame, the Vikings made their big push in the bottom of the fifth, loading the bases with no outs and setting up Kohan for an RBI single and Kyle Odoy for a two-run grounder that was misplayed at second.
Fehlner was able to get out of the jam to keep the 6-4 lead, and in the top of the sixth Newburyport struck for four more runs to push the game back out of reach. Tony Lucci led off the inning with a walk, Stallard, Jacob Buontempo and Archer all had consecutive hits, and then White delivered the exclamation point with a two-run single to give him four RBI on the day. Owen Tahnk got a sacrifice fly to finish the scoring, and then the sophomore came on in relief of Fehlner and threw two scoreless innings to finish the game.
Newburyport coach Mark Rowe said afterwards that he was pleased with his team’s effort, especially after Triton cut the deficit to two in the fifth.
“We can’t just allow them to get back into the game without answering, and fortunately we answered,” Rowe said.
White and Archer led the way at the plate, and Archer added a brilliant diving catch in left field to end the sixth inning. Stallard and Buontempo also reached base four times and scored two runs each, and Tilton transfer Jax Budgell had an excellent catch in right field to end the game.
For Triton, Brady Lindholm reached base three times and went 2 for 3 with a run scored, and Griffin Dupuis had a double and a run scored in his only at bat.
Newburyport (1-0) will look to make it two in a row next Tuesday at home against Pentucket, and Triton (0-1) aims to bounce back on Saturday, also at home against Pentucket.
***
Newburyport 10, Triton 4
Newburyport (10): Budgell RF 4-1-0, Fehlner P 4 0-1, Roberts 0-0-0, Lucci SS 3-2-0, Cowles 1-0-0, Stallard 2B 3-2-2, Buontempo CF 3-2-2, Archer LF 4-2-3, White C 4-0-3, Forrest 1B 4-1-2, Connor 3B 1-0-0, Tahnk P 1-0-0. Totals: 32-10-13
Triton (4): Watson LF 3-1-0, Masher 3B 3-1-0, B. Lindholm SS 3-1-2, Kohan P 4-0-1, Odoy 1B 3-0-1, R. Lindholm C 2-0-1, Abt 2B 2-0-1, McDonald CF 1-0-0, Carter 1-0-0, Butler RF 1-0-0, G. Dupuis P 1-1-1, Daniels P 1-0-0. Totals: 25-4-7
RBI: N — White 4, Archer 3, Tahnk; T — Abt, Kohan
WP: Fehlner; LP: Kohan
Newburyport (1-0): 0 0 0 6 0 4 0 — 10
Triton (0-1): 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 — 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.