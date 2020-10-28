Who is in best position to win CAL title heading into season's final weeks?

Last week the Newburyport golf team completed its first perfect season to claim the 2020 CAL Kinney championship. The Clippers were the first Greater Newburyport club to claim a league title this fall, but the way things are shaping up they likely won’t be the last. Over the next week we’ll see the CAL title races in soccer, field hockey and cross country reach their conclusions, so here’s a quick lay of the land as we approach the stretch run.
Boys Soccer: Newburyport in the driver’s seat
This year marks the beginning of a new era for the CAL in boys soccer. Before its departure for the Northeastern Conference, Masconomet had won 10 straight league titles, 17 in the last 18 years and 35 out of 46 since the conference first formed in 1974. Those handful of seasons where the Chieftains didn’t win the CAL, other schools like North Andover and Wilmington who have since moved on usually won the crown, so this year’s title race was truly as wide open as it has ever been.
Now? It looks as if the championship is Newburyport’s to lose.
Newburyport passed its biggest test of the season on Monday, pulling out a thrilling and hard fought win over chief rival Pentucket to seize control of the CAL Kinney standings. The Clippers can win their first league title in program history by winning their last two games against Ipswich (0-6-1) and Lynnfield (4-1-1). Newburyport will be favored to win both of those games, but either a tie or a loss would potentially put the whole league back into play.
North Reading (6-1-1) is only a half game back of Newburyport and will be favored in its last two games against Manchester Essex (3-2-1) and Georgetown (2-3-2). If Pentucket (4-1-1) were to win out it would also finish a half game back of Newburyport and could easily jump to the top of the standings should the Clippers or Hornets slip up. Lynnfield is in a similar position as Pentucket with four games to play, but the Pioneers still have both Pentucket and Newburyport in the final week, putting the Pioneers in prime position to play spoiler.
One thing is for sure, this race is going to come down to the wire.
Girls Soccer: Pentucket controls destiny
While Newburyport (4-2-2) currently stands atop the CAL Kinney standings, Pentucket (3-1-1) is in the best position to eventually claim the title. Having played three fewer games than Newburyport while winning head to head on Monday, Pentucket could finish as many as two games in front of the Clippers should both teams win out.
That won’t be an easy task for Pentucket, especially with a tough game against Amesbury coming up next on Wednesday. Pentucket also has games remaining against North Reading and Manchester Essex teams that are currently above .500, while Newburyport’s last two games are against Lynnfield (2-4) and Ipswich (3-3-1).
Wednesday’s Pentucket vs. Amesbury (3-2-2) showdown also has major implications for the Indians, who are 2.5 games back of undefeated Hamilton-Wenham (6-0-2) in the CAL Baker standings. Amesbury can’t win the league title outright, but it can finish as co-champions by winning out and if the Generals lose their last two games. Amesbury’s last two games after Pentucket are against Triton (1-5-1) and Ipswich.
Field Hockey: Newburyport, Georgetown in contention
Newburyport (7-1) has been dominant from wire to wire and is now two wins away from locking down the first CAL Kinney title of the post-Masconomet era. The Clippers are currently one game up on Pentucket (4-2) in the loss column and were 1.5 games up on North Reading (5-2-1) heading into Tuesday night’s game against Manchester Essex, which was still in progress as of press time, meaning with wins over Ipswich (5-2-1) and Lynnfield (2-3-2) the Clippers would clinch the title outright.
The game against Ipswich will have major implications, one that could potentially have a big impact on Georgetown (5-2) as well. If Newburyport beats Ipswich and Georgetown wins out, the Royals would finish a half-game ahead of the Tigers in the CAL Baker standings. That would leave just Manchester Essex (5-1 entering Tuesday) for Georgetown to try and edge past down the stretch.
Cross Country: Triton boys, Pentucket girls leading the pack
There isn’t much drama remaining in the CAL Kinney title races for cross country. Barring a major surprise down the stretch, the Triton boys (4-0) and Pentucket girls (2-0) should finish atop the standings when all is said and done.
Triton won its toughest meet on the schedule by the slimmest of margins, beating archrival Newburyport 28-29 back on Oct. 8. None of the Vikings’ other three races have been particularly close, and with Graham Stedfast and Jack O’Shea leading the way Triton should be favored in its last meets against Pentucket and Amesbury.
Despite only having run two races so far, the Pentucket girls clearly stand head and shoulders above the rest after dominating their meets against Newburyport and Hamilton-Wenham, who are currently in first place in the CAL Kinney and Baker standings respectively. Led by reigning Daily News MVP Phoebe Rubio and thanks in large part to breakout star Kaylie Dalgar, Pentucket blew away the strongest fields they are likely to see all season and will have a chance to further cement their frontrunner status with another strong race against Triton (3-1) on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.