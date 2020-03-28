Two local Cape Ann League standouts joined the ranks of the area’s 1,000-point club this winter, with Amesbury’s Alli Napoli completing her inevitable push towards the mark while Newburyport’s Parker McLaren pulled off a furious senior-year surge to join his brother in the 1,000-point ranks.
Who might join them next? As it stands now there are six local players who could feasibly reach the 1,000-point mark within the next two years. Some have a better chance than others, but all have a chance if they stay healthy and play to their potential. Here’s a look at those six and what they’ll have to do to reach 1,000.
Jacob Robertson
Newburyport, Jr., 690 points
Barring injury or other unforeseen circumstances, the sharpshooting Robertson should become the fifth Newburyport High boys player to reach 1,000 career points, and the third in three seasons, when he suits up as a senior next year.
Robertson is 310 points away and would only need to average 15.5 points per game in the regular season to reach 1,000, a highly likely proposition given that he scored 388 points and averaged 17.6 points per game as a junior this winter. With leading scorer Parker McLaren set to graduate, Robertson should see his role in the offense increase further too, and given his reputation as one of the hardest working players on the North Shore, it’s not out of the realm of possibility we might see a truly monster season from Robertson next winter.
Freshman: 42; Sophomore: 260; Junior: 388; Total: 690
Avery Hallinan
Amesbury, Soph., 538 points
Since her arrival as a freshman last winter, Avery Hallinan has consistently ranked as one of the most lethal pure scorers in the Cape Ann League. A slasher able to finish around the rim at will, Hallinan is already more than halfway to 1,000 and should see her role in the offense increase even more given that former teammates and 1,000-point scorers Flannery O’Connor and Alli Napoli will both be playing in college next year.
As it stands now Hallinan needs 462 points to reach 1,000, a total she could reach by averaging 11.5 points per game over the next two seasons. Considering that she is already averaged 12.0 points per game for her career so far, including 15.7 points per game this past year as a sophomore, there is a good bet she will join her former teammates in the 1,000-point club by the time all is said and done.
Freshman: 193; Sophomore: 345: Total: 538
Will Batchelder
Governor’s, R-Soph., 964 points
The Newburyport resident has been outstanding in his high school career so far, scoring 964 career points in three seasons split between St. John’s Prep and Governor’s Academy. Batchelder averaged 15.7 points per game in his first season in the Independent School League, totaling 424 points in 27 games to finish just shy of 1,000 points, the vast majority of which he’s compiled in the last two seasons.
Batchelder is a sure bet to blow past 1,000 points and could feasibly make a push into the 1,800 range by the time all is said and done. Doing so would put him among the top scorers in area history, and while that final total would come in a different context to some of the top CAL scorers (five years, longer ISL seasons), it would be a remarkable accomplishment just the same.
Freshman (SJP): 91; Sophomore (SJP): 449; Repeat Sophomore (Govs): 424; Total: 964
Cam Keliher
Amesbury, Soph., 368 points
Another sophomore from Amesbury on a 1,000-point trajectory, Cam Keliher has ranked among his team’s top players on offense since his arrival as a freshman last year. Though he was more of a secondary option to his older brother Jaden this winter, he’ll have a chance to take over as the go-to guy starting next year.
To reach 1,000 points, Keliher will need to average approximately 15.8 points per game over the next two years. That’s not a gimme, but it’s definitely doable, especially if Keliher continues his progression and emerges as a primary scoring threat next winter as a junior.
Freshman: 177; Sophomore: 191: Total: 368
Jack Lucido
Georgetown, Soph., 377 points
A terrific three-sport athlete who has been a difference maker from the beginning, Jack Lucido is one of three Georgetown players who could conceivably reach 1,000 points in the next two years. With 377 points in his first two seasons, Lucido is currently the closest, needing to average at least 15.6 points per game over the next two seasons to reach the mark.
This past winter Lucido averaged 11.8 points while emerging as one of the area’s top 3-point shooters. In terms of athletic potential, the sky is the limit for Lucido, who should continue to progress and see his totals improve in the coming years.
Having Harrison Lien and Justin Murphy around will also help spread the defense and keep Lucido open for good looks, though their presence will likely also limit Lucido’s potential for a truly monster year, meaning consistency will be key if he hopes to score 1,000 points.
Freshman: 105; Sophomore: 272; Total: 377
Harrison Lien
Georgetown, Soph., 314 points
After scoring just three varsity points during his freshman year at Central Catholic, Harrison Lien enjoyed instant and breakout success upon his arrival back in Georgetown. Despite missing the first three games of the season to a back injury, Lien immediately emerged as an impact player upon his return, averaging 15.6 points per game (311 points) to earn All-CAL honors.
With two years to play, Lien will need to average at least 17.2 points per game for the rest of his career to reach 1,000 points.
That’s definitely no easy task, but Lien has already proven his bonafides as a dominant, go-to scorer and there’s no reason to expect he won’t continue to improve in the coming years.
Freshman (CC): 3; Sophomore (Gtwn): 311; Total: 314
Justin Murphy
Georgetown, Jr., 568 points
This one is a bit of a longshot, but the possibility that Justin Murphy could reach 1,000 points can’t be ruled out.
As it stands now, he would need to score 432 points as a senior to reach the mark, a total that would require 21.6 points per game over a 20-game regular season to reach.
Given that Murphy only averaged 13.0 points per game this year as a junior, he would need to make tremendous strides to make up that ground, and the fact that he’ll be sharing the court with Lien and Lucido will make doing so more of a challenge.
That being said, Newburyport’s Parker McLaren and Triton’s Will Parsons both made up similar deficits in the past few years, so anything is possible.
Freshman: 77; Sophomore: 192; Junior: 299; Total: 568
