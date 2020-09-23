Will Hayward save Celtics' run for title?

Kids.
They know everything. To the point where you can’t debate them without tears, suspensions or cutting their cell phone data package.
Sort of a virtual spanking.
A few days back, your Boston Celtics were those “kids.”
They knew everything.
They didn’t need Kyrie Irving. They didn’t need “Average” Al Horford. They figured this all out, getting back to the conference championships.
But then something happened. These Celtics seemed to invent the blowing of 14-point fourth quarter leads.
Those blown leads coincided with Jayson Tatum’s dumber than dumb shots, drives, etc. They coincided with Jaylen Brown’s disappearance. They coincided with Marcus Smart believing he was Larry Bird instead of the best defender in the league.
Then came the flying “chair” in the Orlando “Bubble.”
Legend has it that Smart threw it while cussing out a few of the kids, probably Tatum and Brown.
There was a big difference in Game 3 after the flying chair. Gordon Hayward returned to the lineup.
Normally, that wouldn’t excite a lot of people around here. He has turned into the fourth wheel in this offense, allowing the “kids” to ascend to bigger roles.
But as we saw on Saturday night, Hayward changed everything for the Celtics, including and especially the fourth quarter.
With the Celtics ahead 89-74 to open the final 12 minutes, just 34 seconds later Hayward threw up a 25-foot 3-pointer for an 92-74 lead.
The game basically ended right there.
But Hayward’s importance was seen in other places throughout the game, in spurts over 31 minutes.
He also had five rebounds and five assists.
According to local NBA scout Jeff Nelson, Hayward is a game-changer.
“Hayward is a play-maker, someone the Heat have to worry about,” said Nelson, a regional scout with the Philadelphia 76ers.
“He’s the first guy off the bench, instead of a guy like Grant Williams, who has played well, but he is so much more limited than Hayward. He can be a one-man break. He can score off the dribble. He can set guys up. It was obvious how much they needed him.”
Hayward also isn’t a kid. This is his 10th NBA season.
At 6-foot-7, he’s also one of those big, long “wing guys” that are hot in the NBA right now.
Maybe he has found his place on this team as a sixth man, a role-player – albeit an expensive one at $32 million per year! – who can hit four 3-pointers in one game and get seven assists in another game.
The irony is we forgot about Hayward and his month hiatus after the bad ankle sprain in the playoff opener against the Sixers.
But thanks to the flying chair, we understand what he means to this Celtics team at this point in the playoffs.
He might be the ticket to the NBA Finals.
